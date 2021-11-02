EAST SETAUKET, N.Y., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The summer 2021 inauguration of the new passenger terminal at Aleksey Leonov International Airport in Kemerovo, Russia marked the 300th anniversary of the opening of Kuzbass (the Kuznetsk coal fields). The Penetron System was specified to ensure durable – and waterproof – below-grade concrete structures.
The Kuznetsk Basin in southwestern Siberia, also known as Kuzbass, is one of the largest coal-mining regions in Russia. The Basin covers an area of around 10,000 square miles (26,000 km2) and possesses some of the most extensive coal deposits in the world. Kemerovo is the economic hub of the region.
Originally built in the 1960s with two modest-sized ground-floor terminals, the expansion and modernization of the Kemerovo airport was long overdue. The newly completed project, developed by GK Spectrum in collaboration with ASADOV Architectural Bureau, adds an expansive glass and concrete terminal with two telescopic passageways. The arrivals and departures zones are now on different levels, and capacity was increased from 200 to 460 passengers per hour. The new terminal also includes special service and business class lounges.
Honoring a Cosmonaut and Artist
"The new and larger airport is named after Aleksey Leonov, a famous Soviet cosmonaut, who was the first person to walk in space in 1965. He also commanded the Soyuz capsule in the Soyuz–Apollo mission, which docked in space for two days with an American Apollo capsule in 1975," explains Igor Chernogolov, Managing Director of Penetron Russia. "A little-known fact is his skill as an accomplished artist. The mural in the main hall of the new airport terminal reproduces one of his paintings!"
Today, Kemerovo's Alexey Leonov International Airport (KEJ) is one of two major airports in the Kemerovo Oblast area of southwestern Siberia. The expanded facility can now accommodate small and medium-sized airliners, as well as military aircraft. Annual passenger volume at the new airport is expected to reach 2 million passengers by 2028.
Built by the Limak Marash Group, the project's general contractor, the new airport terminal features three above-ground floors and a below-grade basement floor, which houses the pumping stations, various tunnels, and rooms for technical and supply infrastructure.
Protection from Freeze-Thaw Degradation
Because of the well-known challenges of the cold Siberian climate, Penetron Kuzbass, the local Penetron representative in Kemerovo, was asked to provide a robust concrete waterproofing solution for the reinforced concrete structures of the terminal's basement structures and to protect any exposed concrete from damage caused by freeze-thaw cycles common to the region.
The Penetron System was recommended to provide the concrete basement structures with the much-needed protection. A combination of PENECRETE MORTAR, a crystalline waterproofing mortar used to repair cracks, and PENETRON, a topical crystalline waterproofing material applied as a slurry, was used to provide durability and permanent protection for the new airport terminal structures.
"With low permeability and a self-healing capability to seal hairline cracks, the concrete structures of the new terminal of the Alexey Leonov International Airport will enjoy a long service life, similar to the nearby Kuzbass Ice Palace* that we successfully completed earlier this year," adds Igor Chernogolov.
