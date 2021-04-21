SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Center for Innovation in the Design and Construction Industry Foundation announces five new members have joined the nonprofit's Board of Directors: Semiha Ergan, Tuyet Le, KP Reddy, Rebecca Snelling and Patricia Tillman.
Semiha Ergan
Dr. Semiha Ergan is a faculty member at the Department of Civil and Urban Engineering and Computer Science and Engineering at New York University, and an associated faculty at CUSP. With her background in civil engineering, data science, and building informatics, she works on improving buildings' performance during design, construction, and operation phases.
Tuyet Le
Tuyet is the Vice President for Business Development at McCarthy Builders and has 25 years of experience in business development and marketing. She is also an Associate Member of the American Institute of Architects. She has secured successful multi-million dollar healthcare and science and technology projects while directing the development of strategic relationships with clients. Her particular strengths include business development strategy and mentoring of emerging professionals.
KP Reddy
As the founder of Shadow Ventures, a seed-stage tech investment firm, K.P. combines expertise in advanced technologies as an experienced entrepreneur. He's a globally recognized authority in AEC, AI, robotics, and automation and the author of two books. Reddy is passionate about launching startups, raising investments, and leading exits.
Rebecca Snelling
Rebecca is currently employed by JE Dunn Construction as a Vice President and their National Lean Director is the Chair of the Board of Directors for the Lean Construction Institute (LCI). Since 2006, she has worked with owners, architects, contractors and engineers, Integrated Lean Project Delivery teams, leading strategic planning sessions and implementing various other Lean practices.
Patricia Tillman
Patricia is a Senior Manager for Lean Project Development at the Boldt Company. She is driven by a desire to maximize value generation in the construction industry. Having both academic and industry backgrounds, Patricia helped owners, general contractors, and trade partners in different countries to adopt collaborative practices that aim to improve project performance and maximize value delivery. Patricia has a degree in Architecture and Urbanism, and a PhD in Civil Engineering with a focus on Construction Management.
These leaders join: Stuart Eckblad, FAIA; Zig Rubel, FAIA, Dean Reed, Howard Ashcraft, Ian Maclaren, Troy Thompson and Larry Hillman.
About:
CIDCI creates networks that share knowledge, experience and ideas through productive dialogue. Activities include a free, bi-monthly salon series and an annual conference. Based in San Francisco, the organization serves a global audience of change-makers.
