BOSTON, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Little Sprouts, a network of child care centers and preschools that serves families throughout Massachusetts and New Hampshire, opened their newest school in Milton on Monday, March 21.
Licensed to care for more than 100 children at full capacity, Little Sprouts Milton is a joyous school focusing on early education, anti-bias teaching, nature-based learning, and personalized care. Jo-Anne Petrie M.Ed, Executive Director of the school, has dedicated her entire career to early education and is grateful to now be leading a school in a community with such a deep appreciation for life-long learning:
"Milton has historically been a place where education and progress have been at the forefront of the community. We look forward to adding to that rich history! We continue to foster wonderful relationships with our neighbors at Curry College. I feel confident that as an organization, we will continue to bring intentional learning to our early childhood practices and teach children with an emphasis on emotional intelligence, creativity, and critical thinking skills."
Little Sprouts Milton will host a community celebration to welcome local leaders, neighbors, and enrolled and prospective families into the school on Thursday, April 7, from 6–7 p.m. Guests can RSVP for limited spots through the school's event registration page.
David Post, CEO of Little Sprouts, is looking forward to connecting with attendees at the event. The event – as well as the opening of the school itself – is also leading staff to reflect on the last two years:
"We are all looking forward to welcoming the Milton community on the 7th," says Post. "It's almost two years ago to the day that we proactively closed all our schools as the pandemic began. To find ourselves coming together to celebrate the opening of a school and introducing our early education program to Milton's teachers, families, and leaders is evidence of our perseverance in the face of the challenges of the last two years."
The Little Sprouts Milton Community Event Celebration is scheduled for Thursday, April 7, from 6–7 p.m. The event will occur directly at the school, located at 919 Blue Hill Avenue in Milton, MA 02186. Residents are invited to RSVP by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/little-sprouts-milton-community-celebration-registration-277707800507.
About Little Sprouts
Little Sprouts is an award-winning network of experienced, engaged, and compassionate early educators dedicated to making lasting, positive differences for children and families. Our expert teachers and directors deliver high-quality care and essential early education to thousands of children in our Little Sprouts schools in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, our Building Blocks Early Learning Centers in Connecticut, and our Heartworks Preschools and Loveworks Child Care Centers in Vermont. In addition, our play-based curriculum and commitment to practicing NAEYC's Anti-Bias Early Education support healthy childhood development and model the power of responsive relationships across all of our schools and communities.
