New live demonstrations on multi-axis precision motion systems for performance automation.
AUBURN, Mass., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PI's booth at the 2022 Robotics Summit featured new applications for high precision 6-axis stages based on hexapod parallel kinematic robots and gantries (cartesian linear robots). Held annually in Boston, the Summit's expo offered hands on access to the latest design and development for producing robotics and intelligent robotic systems and services.
PI's high precision robotics solutions and motion systems find applications in micro-assembly, test & metrology, high speed multi-axis alignment of optics, camera lenses and panels, and laser machining. PI focuses on global growth markets such as Industrial Automation, Semiconductor Manufacturing, Silicon Photonics, Quantum Computing, High Resolution Microscopy, and Life Sciences.
Didn't make it to Boston? You can take a look at a variety of performance automation, photonics and nanopositioning applications covered by PI system technologies here:
