The 1,600 SF Phoenix location marks Northrop Realty's 14th office and is a part of their 2022 growth plan, which includes more office openings in Maryland and Delaware before the end of the year.
CLARKSVILLE, Md., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Northrop Realty, an award-winning real estate brokerage, recently opened a new office on Jarrettsville Pike in Phoenix, Maryland, to accommodate rapid growth and client demand.
"The decision to expand and open a new office was a logical step in our business growth strategy," said Creig Northrop, Founder and CEO of Northrop Realty. "We've been working with buyers and sellers in this area for years but establishing a brick-and-mortar office was critical for us to meet our clients where they live and serve their needs most effectively."
The 1,600 SF Phoenix location marks Northrop Realty's 14th office and is a part of their 2022 growth plan, which includes more office openings in Maryland and Delaware before the end of the year.
"Our Agents are very excited about the new Phoenix, Maryland office," said Carla Northrop, CEO of Northrop Realty. "It's strategically located to meet client demand in this competitive market and support our growth as we continue to welcome new agents in this area to our brokerage."
Northrop Realty continues to expand on its offerings to home buyers and sellers with a full-service experience, including best-in-class technology and customized marketing at no extra cost. With 95% of buyers starting their home search online, Northrop provides 4K fusion photography, 2-D floor plans, and 3-D tours to give an in-depth look into its listings. Through high-quality images and the ability to virtually "walk-through" each property, their approach increases its exposure to potential buyers.
"With the addition of this location, I can establish even closer ties to the communities I serve in this area," said Zack Bryant, Team Leader of Bryant & Associates of Northrop Realty. "The ability to provide personalized service and convenience for my clients deepens my relationships with them and allows me to provide them with my hyper-local market knowledge."
If you are a full-time agent looking to grow your professional brand with our award-winning full-service brokerage, please contact Northrop Realty at 410-531-0321, or visit our career page.
About Northrop Realty
Northrop Realty, A Long & Foster Company, is a full-service brokerage representing buyers and sellers of residential real estate in Maryland, Delaware, Washington, D.C., Virginia, and Pennsylvania. As one of the region's premier brokerages, Northrop Realty is comprised of more than 325 licensed real estate professionals and over 75 employees, operating 14 brick-and-mortar office locations in Annapolis, Baltimore, Clarksville, Columbia, Ellicott City, Fallston, Frederick, Phoenix, Sykesville, Lutherville-Timonium, and West Ocean City, Maryland, and Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island, and Millsboro, Delaware. Since 2000, Northrop Realty's iconic brand and continued success is a result of its best-in-class technology, training, leadership, marketing, and robust network. As A Long & Foster Company, subsidiary of Home Services of America, and Forbes Global Properties, Northrop Realty is proud to rank as the No. 1 specialty brokerage in the nation by RealTrends for 2019 based on closed sales volume. (http://www.northroprealty.com)
Media Contact
Ray Bularz, Northrop Realty, 443-539-6924, raybularz@northroprealty.com
SOURCE Northrop Realty