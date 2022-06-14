CFO Dore Hainer Spearheads Regional Growth & Opportunity
SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Optima Office, Inc., a fractional consulting firm specializing in accounting, human resources, operations, and strategic advisory, recently expanded their regional service offering to include San Francisco's East Bay, where they now provide local small-to-midsize companies with financial strategic leadership and back-office support, such as fractional CFOs, COOs, and professional supporting staff.
Led by operational innovator and CFO, Dore Hainer, Optima's new East Bay branch is tackling the financial bottlenecks common to new and growing regional businesses. As a Bay Area local for more than 25 years, Hainer brings to bear both extensive experience in customer-centric industries and a holistic, intimate understanding of the local landscape. Optima East Bay will implement progressive solutions to the financial and organizational processes, systems, and tools which are critical to driving profitable growth, great work product, and high employee satisfaction.
Along with his executive experience, Hainer is a certified public accountant with a bachelor's in history and a minor in business from Washington University, as well as a master's degree in organizational and industrial psychology from San Francisco's Golden Gate University. In his role for Optima Office's East Bay Hub, Hainer's primary focus will be on regional business development and client satisfaction.
About Optima Office, Inc.:
Founded in 2012 and rebranded in 2018, Optima Office, Inc. is a fractionalized consulting firm based in San Diego, CA. Optima's unique approach allows them to custom tailor and deliver an entire team with the right skills and experience to fit their client's specific needs, for the same investment they would spend on a single, dedicated staff member. Optima currently services more than 300 clients across dozens of industries with a client retention rate of over 95%. Their motto "Happy Staff, Happy Clients" represents the values the company is built on and is the main reason they were voted as one of San Diego's "Best Places to Work" three years in a row. Optima achieved revenues of 3.3 million in 2019, 4.7 million in 2020, and 6.3 million in 2021 with anticipated revenues of 9.6 million in 2022, making it one of San Diego's fastest growing companies.
Media Contact
Michelle Stansbury, Optima Office, 1 6196639704, michelle@littlepenguinpr.com
SOURCE Optima Office