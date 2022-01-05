MAITLAND, Fla., Jan. 05, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cuhaci Peterson has added another office to its location portfolio. The Central Florida-based architecture and engineering firm announced today the opening of its new Phoenix, Arizona office, bringing more than a dozen jobs to the city. The new office space, located in downtown Phoenix in the historic Luhrs Tower, supports the company's growth strategy.
"The decision to expand our presence into Phoenix was a logical step in our business growth strategy," said Chief Executive Officer Greg Simpson. "The area is rich with diverse talent, home to some of our clients and enables us to increase our ability to service current and future markets."
The firm has tapped Eric Harris, a 30-year architecture and engineering industry veteran, to lead the office, which will also include business development efforts spearheaded by Assistant Manager of Business Development, Jade Nunes.
"I am very proud to be part of this new office that extends Cuhaci Peterson's reach to the West," Harris exclaimed. "With a great staff already in place, this location will allow us to better serve local clients while expanding our offerings to existing national clients as far as the West Coast."
The local staff of nearly 15 will support the firm's services in the grocery and retail sectors, among others. Based in Maitland, Florida, the Phoenix office joins other locations in Boston, Orlando and Philadelphia.
About Cuhaci Peterson
Cuhaci Peterson is a nationally recognized architecture and engineering firm specializing in end-to-end commercial design solutions. Headquartered in Central Florida, the firm has representatives throughout the U.S. and is licensed in 50 states. CP's mission of transforming ideas into a value is enhanced by a staff of experts who collaborate with clients to meet the challenges of tomorrow, together.
