ROSEVILLE, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premier Pool Service franchise is excited to announce two new swimming pool service locations in Texas and Iowa.
Aaron Gurley, President of Premier Franchise Management, has chosen Michael and Tammy Ferrel as the owners of the new pool service location in Sugar Land Southeast, TX, and Pete Anderson as the owner of the new location in Queen Creek, AZ.
For years, Premier Pool Service has provided the best pool services across nine states and counting. Our three decades of growth are due to our commitment to the homeowner first.
"Becoming a Premier Pools & Spas franchisee is a life-changing decision. Our company culture is unlike any other as our franchisees are supportive of one another, share knowledge, and celebrate successes."
~ Paul Porter, Founder
Premier offers franchise opportunities for pool service and pool building to like-minded entrepreneurs with high standards of quality and value.
Sugar Land Southeast, TX | Owners: Michael & Tammy Ferrel
Michael and Tammy Ferrel have owned their pool business since 2017. They were looking to take their business to the next level when they heard about Premier from a friend who owned a Premier pool service franchise. Hearing about Premier's robust network of support and family-oriented nature convinced them Premier was the right choice.
They look forward to building relationships in their community and becoming a valued member of the Premier family. "The home office staff are awesome and treated us like family when we came down to visit."
Michael and Tammy have five children—three boys and two girls. Their names are RJ, Breanna, Drew, Michaela, and Logan.
Queen Creek, AZ | Owners: Peter Anderson
Peter Anderson is no stranger to Premier as he's owned the Coachella Valley pool service franchise for years. He chose to expand with PPAS because he loves the culture and the support he receives from them.
What separates Peter's operation from competitors is his experience in the industry, and the email completion reports he sends out to clients to let them know what services were provided, including before and after photos. "Our favorite aspect of swimming pool service is happy clients our ability to be the best pool service in the area," said Peter.
Peter has two children with his wife of ten years, Angel. Jaxon is their nine-year-old son, and Ellie is their daughter of seven years.
About Premier Pools & Spas
Founded in 1988, Premier Pools & Spas (PPAS) has a reputation for first-class results within the customer's budget.
PPAS is the #1 Ranked Pool Builder in the U.S. according to Pool & Spa News and the winner of many awards, including National Pool Builder of the Year and multiple PHTA International Awards of Excellence for Design.
Owner/CEO Paul Porter and his son, Brian Porter, hosted season 7 of the DIY TV show Pool Kings, where they built ten spectacular pools.
PPAS builds and services swimming pools and spas for homeowners across the country.
