The Advanced Practitioner Society for Hematology and Oncology (APSHO) is pleased to invite oncology advocacy groups and patients to submit abstracts highlighting the unique patient perspective at JADPRO Live 2022, which will take place from October 20 to 23 in Aurora, Colorado.
LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. , June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Abstract submission is now open for JADPRO Live 2022, taking place October 20 to 23 in Aurora, Colorado, and includes a new poster track: APSHO Patient/Advocacy Perspective Posters. This track provides patients and patient advocates a platform to share perspectives on their care with over 1,500 oncology advanced practitioners.
JADPRO Live is an annual educational conference that brings together oncology advanced practitioners, including nurse practitioners, physician assistants, pharmacists, and advanced degree nurses, to collaborate on the latest advances in cancer care. It is the setting for the annual member meeting of the Advanced Practitioner Society for Hematology and Oncology (APSHO), an organization of over 4,000 members.
Oncology advanced practitioners often build strong partnerships with their patients and become deeply attuned to their patients' wishes, values, and needs. The inaugural track is an opportunity for advocacy organizations, patients, and clinicians to encourage a collaborative approach to key components of patient care, such as communication, education, symptom management, and caregiver support.
"The collective voices of patients and advocacy groups, together with clinician perspectives, will provide a powerful narrative highlighting the patient journey," commented the President of APSHO, Sandra E. Kurtin, PhD, ANP-C, AOCN®, of Arizona Cancer Center.
Patients and advocacy partners will present their findings during moderated poster sessions scheduled throughout the conference. Posters will be available to registered conference attendees via the conference app, a dedicated area for viewing on site, and an e-poster gallery on the JADPRO Live website. This track is made possible by the Founding Supporter, Pfizer Oncology.
Patients and advocacy groups interested in submitting an abstract for consideration can visit https://jadprolive.com/abstracts/. The deadline for submissions is August 1, 2022.
About JADPRO Live
JADPRO Live is the premier conference for advanced practitioners in oncology, offering education targeted toward higher-level thinking and practical application in the patient setting. This year's meeting will take place from October 20–23, 2022 at the Gaylord Rockies in Aurora, Colorado.
About APSHO
The Advanced Practitioner Society for Hematology and Oncology (APSHO) is a society for nurse practitioners, physician assistants, pharmacists, and advanced degree nurses. The mission of APSHO is to improve the quality of care for patients with cancer by supporting critical issues in educational, clinical, and professional development for advanced practitioners in hematology and oncology.
About Harborside
Harborside is the foremost medical communications company that oncology clinicians turn to for accurate content, news, and education. The company is based in Huntington, New York, and is the publisher of the Journal of the Advanced Practitioner in Oncology(JADPRO), The ASCO Post, and JNCCN—Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network. Harborside designs educational resources for nurse practitioners, physician assistants, pharmacists, and other advanced practitioners by publishing JADPRO, organizing the JADPRO Live conference, and providing the management services for the Advanced Practitioner Society for Hematology and Oncology (APSHO).
