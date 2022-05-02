B2B CMOs should drive alignment across the ecosystem to shape their company's future
AUSTIN, Texas and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to new research unveiled at Forrester's (Nasdaq: FORR) B2B Summit North America, B2B CMOs are increasingly playing a critical role in driving sustainable and profitable growth for their companies. They are steering their firms through cultural and societal changes — including shifting macroeconomic factors and a changing workforce — all of which have important implications for their company's growth strategy. According to Forrester's Marketing Survey, 2022, B2B marketing decision-makers indicated "addressing changing buying behaviors" as their most important priority over the next 12 months. Amid this broader dynamic, B2B CMOs must redefine how marketing delivers value to its key stakeholders. Leading CMOs are leveraging technology and data to shape their corporate strategy, collect and activate customer insights, and create a sense of purpose for their brands.
At B2B Summit North America, which kicked off today in Austin, Texas, and as a digital experience, Forrester analysts will unveil new research and frameworks to help B2B CMOs redefine marketing's mandate. They include:
- The Power Of Purpose. Just like B2C customers, B2B customers bring personal awareness and preference to the buying process. In fact, 83% of B2B marketing leaders indicate that brand purpose is important to new buyers. B2B companies that successfully serve the needs of all their key stakeholders, including employees, customers, investors, and the community, will outperform their peers. Join this keynote on May 4 to learn how to define and activate purpose for B2B organizations.
- Seize The Strategic High Ground: A CMO's Guide. Even though B2B CMOs are the ones armed with all the information and analysis on the customer, fewer than 35% of CMOs surveyed in Forrester's January 2022 Global CMO Strategy Survey said that they were always involved in corporate strategy development. This session on May 3 will outline how CMOs can gain a seat at the table to be coproducers of their corporate strategy.
- Unlocking Growth And Creativity: Marketing In An Insights World. With 67% of marketing decision-makers likely to implement or expand digital transformation efforts over the next 12 months, the volume of data will continue to grow. Technology, AI, and automation can provide a step change for marketers, surfacing insights to help marketers make better decisions and optimize customer interactions across touchpoints and channels. During this keynote on May 3, Forrester analysts will unveil a new framework to enhance creativity and growth using automation and insights.
- Smarter Demand, Scalable ABM: B2B Marketing's Next Evolution. The number of B2B marketing and sales leaders who desire demand and ABM to fully aligned — sharing people, processes, and tools — has increased from 54% in 2020 to 82% in 2022. This intersection is intensifying. The explosion of technology has been pivotal to making demand smarter and ABM at scale possible. Learn what's beyond convergence and the steps leaders need to take to prepare for this convergence on May 2.
"More than ever before, B2B CMOs need to play a pivotal role in driving the longer-term growth agenda of their organizations," said Sharyn Leaver, chief research officer at Forrester. "To do this, leaders need to not only manage external realities but also navigate through their own organizational constructs. As a result, creating a clear vision forward is not always easy. At B2B Summit North America, we will unveil new research and insights to help leaders break down that complexity to develop future outlooks that engage all stakeholders."
Resources:
- View the full conference agenda.
- Learn how Forrester Decisions for B2B Marketing Executives, Forrester Decisions for B2B Sales Executives, and Forrester Decisions for Product Management can help drive functional alignment.
- Follow @Forrester and #ForrB2BSummit for updates.
About Forrester
Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help leaders across technology, marketing, customer experience, product, and sales functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester's proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work — to navigate change and put their customers at the center of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 700,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave™ evaluations; 70 million real-time feedback votes; and the shared wisdom of our clients. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.
Contact:
Amanda Chordas
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-research-unveiled-at-forresters-b2b-summit-north-america-urges-cmos-to-redefine-marketings-mandate-301537024.html
SOURCE Forrester