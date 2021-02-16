CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CIBO, the technology company that accelerates regenerative agriculture with decision-ready insights on U.S. cropland and the first direct-connect agricultural carbon credit marketplace, today announced important new steps in the next stage of the company's growth. The move includes the addition of two pivotal new hires designed to both lead and further develop the platform, which provides an online marketplace for America's farmers to generate and sell carbon credits from their regenerative farming practices to organizations and individuals looking to offset their carbon footprint. The new appointments include Bill Thayer as Chief Revenue Officer and Steve Lemeshow as Director of Sustainability and Regeneration.
"This is an important step in the future of CIBO Impact," said Daniel Ryan, chief executive officer at CIBO Technologies. "Bill has extensive leadership and management experience developing new markets both here in the United States and overseas, scaling organizations, and building high performance teams. His long track record of success in these and other strategic leadership areas along with his experience in energy, cleantech, and sustainability absolutely make him an ideal fit for CIBO and the next stage of the marketplace's development."
Bill Thayer brings cross-industry executive leadership experience as well as a proven specialty in developing domestic and international markets, scaling organizations, and building the kinds of high performance teams that drive business forward. He joins as Chief Revenue Officer, where he will shape CIBO's go to market strategy and put the teams, tools and processes in place to scale the platform for the future. Prior to CIBO, Thayer spent 14 years at Bloom Energy, taking the company from pre-revenue to $750 Million in revenue and shepherding a successful IPO as head of sales and service. Before Bloom, Thayer spent 13 years at APC/Schneider; first as director of their government team, as general manager of Asia, and later as head of North America.
Steve Lemeshow joins CIBO as Director of Sustainability and Regeneration after eight years at Google, where he most recently led strategic partnerships and sustainability for Waze Carpool in San Francisco. Lemeshow has extensive experience developing marketplaces, building strategic partnerships and designing tools. As Director of Sustainability and Regeneration, his key area of focus will be responsibility for helping drive the commercialization of CIBO carbon credits by developing industry partnerships and promoting CIBO Impact's approach across the agricultural and sustainability ecosystem.
"Bill and Steve's addition to our leadership team is much more than just deepening the bench," adds Ryan. "They bring in-depth, category and functionality-specific skill sets that will play a critical role in the next stage of our development and be invaluable as we prioritize broadening the reach of CIBO Impact from the nation's regenerative farms to every corner of corporate America."
Both Thayer and Lemeshow join CIBO effective immediately.
