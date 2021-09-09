NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Tradition is excited to announce a long-term partnership with Bulletin Displays in Los Angeles, CA, to manage nine premium digital out-of-home advertising screens in South and East Los Angeles. These units offer advertisers highway facings along the I-5, I-10, I-405 and 710 freeways.
The addition of these nine digital units will expand New Tradition's already extensive footprint in the nation's #2 DMA. Earlier this year, New Tradition acquired 87 static advertising bulletins from Regency Outdoor and announced a long-term partnership with Ovation Hollywood (formerly known as Hollywood & Highland). Last year, New Tradition unveiled The REEF, the largest digital billboard in the country at 41,000 square feet, located along I-10 in Downtown LA. New Tradition now has over 110 out-of-home advertising offerings in the core Los Angeles market alone including digital and static locations with a mix of one-of-a-kind spectaculars and traditional 14'H x 48'W displays spanning Sunset Strip, Westwood, Hollywood, West Hollywood, Culver City, other key neighborhoods and most major highways.
"We are proud to represent these digital signs and are thrilled to bring a new offering to our clients" said Evan Richheimer, CEO of New Tradition. "Bulletin Displays is an incredible company with a long and rich history in Southern California. We are beyond excited to work with Mark Kudler and his team."
About New Tradition: Founded in 2010, New Tradition is a premium out-of-home media company, specializing in best-in-class inventory across the country. New Tradition helps brands stay top-of-mind, targeting consumers while they are on the go, in the areas they live, work, and play. New Tradition works side-by-side with some of the top brands and agencies, helping deliver exceptional campaigns utilizing premium large format, lifestyle center, and transit media. New Tradition's iconic inventory includes One Times Square and other marquee assets in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Boston, Atlanta, Nashville, Chicago, Portland, Seattle, Washington DC, San Francisco, and Las Vegas.
About Bulletin Displays: A long-standing reputable history within any industry as innovative as the outdoor market tells a great story, and Bulletin Displays is no different. With an evolution spanning as far back as the 1930's, this company pushes forward as one of the top five freeway billboard operators in the Los Angeles area, the busiest and subsequently most competitive advertising market in the US. The current president, Mark Kudler, has operated the company since 1992 with a leadership that is both hands on and pioneering, with family traits inherited from his experience and his predecessors. With the premier knowledge and experience spanning over 85 years in the outdoor advertising industry, Bulletin Displays has some of the best freeway inventory of static and digital signs with absolutely stunning head-on approaches and their growing demographical presence ensures both a significant presence for the consumer and a bright resounding future as a strong partner for any company in the advertising market.
