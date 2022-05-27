Seasoned foodservice professional Taylor Crown joins the board of New Wave Foods, makers of plant-based alternative shellfish New Wave Shrimp®
NEW YORK, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Wave Foods, makers of the plant-based New Wave Shrimp®, is proud to welcome Taylor Crown to its board of directors.
New Wave Foods is on a mission to protect the oceans by offering inclusive, plant-based shellfish to foodservice operators. Its signature New Wave Shrimp® brings the taste, texture and bite of ocean shrimp without the seafood allergens. The result is a plant-based shrimp designed in collaboration with top-tier chefs and currently used in commercial and non-commercial foodservice operations nationwide.
"Consumers expect more environmentally friendly options from foodservice operators than ever before, and New Wave Shrimp® delivers without sacrificing on taste or texture," says Crown. "I'm honored to join the New Wave Foods Board of Directors, and am excited to help the company continue its mission of protecting the oceans through the creation of plant-based shellfish alternatives."
Crown brings with him a history of foodservice success. He previously served as the President of the foodservice division of Acosta, in addition to working in national corporate sales with Tyson Foods focused on the Sara Lee and Hillshire Farm brands. Crown is currently a private consultant based in Charlotte, North Carolina, focused in the consumer packaged goods, food and foodservices spaces.
"When we consider a new board member, we're looking for someone who is experienced in foodservice and passionate about innovation—both of which apply to Taylor Crown in spades," says Michelle Wolf, New Wave Foods co-founder and CEO. "As the rapid growth of New Wave Foods continues, we're determined to surround ourselves with strong leaders who share our vision of a healthier planet. His expertise will be invaluable as we continue to expand our product line."
New Wave Shrimp® is currently available in two sizes—original (16/20 ct per lb. equivalent to IQF deveined ocean shrimp) and bite sized (36/40 ct per lb. equivalent)—as well as a breaded variety. New Wave Foods products are available nationally through Dot Foods.
About New Wave Foods
New Wave Foods is disrupting the seafood market with its 100 percent plant-based shellfish products. Its mission is to protect the oceans by creating delicious, plant-based versions of popular over-fished or ecologically destructive shellfish for foodservice locations. New Wave's first offering, New Wave Shrimp®, is interchangeable with ocean shrimp and is made from seaweed and plant protein. Company investors include New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Evolution VC Partners, Sand Hill Angels and Tyson Ventures, the venture capital arm of Tyson Foods, Inc. Visit newwavefoodservice.com and follow @newwavefoods on social media to learn more.
