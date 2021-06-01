BOSTON, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The ability to consistently create successful new products and services is a company's most powerful competitive advantage. But many – if not most -- companies struggle to do development well. Common problems include: Products and services don't live up to customer expectations; projects go over budget due to late (and costly) changes; value-stream stakeholders aren't effectively integrated into the development process; projects take too long or create difficulties at launch.
In Designing the Future: A Lean Product Development Immersive Learning Experience, experienced coaches will introduce attendees to the powerful framework of Lean Product and Process Development (LPPD) that creates a robust innovation system. Using LPPD, companies develop better products and services now and into the future, and better futures for themselves, their customers, employees, and all stakeholders.
Workshop benefits include:
- Learning LPPD's guiding principles by applying them in a simulated product development process from product to launch.
- Discovering how to align the organization on what the product must be for both the customer and the business.
- Understanding how to manage development work visually in an "- obeya" room for effective and timely collaboration.
- Creating a plan to improve their development systems.
- Acquiring new skills that position developers for further success.
The first of six two-hour sessions, conveniently spread over two weeks, begins July 20, 2021. Registration is open now.
Complete information about tuition, course content, and how to register are available by calling (617) 871-2900, emailing registrar(at)lean(dot)org, or visiting the workshop page at https://elearning.lean.org/courses/DTFr-july-20-29
Product Development Learning Group and Newsletter
The Lean Product and Process Development Learning Group, an initiative of the Lean Enterprise Institute, is a co-learning partnership of leaders from diverse companies that want to dramatically improve how they develop products and services. Learn more about the group and its free monthly newsletter, The Design Brief, at http://www.lean.org/leanpd.
About the Lean Enterprise Institute
Lean Enterprise Institute Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Boston, MA, with a mission to make things better through lean thinking and practice by helping companies create more value and prosperity while consuming the fewest possible resources. Founded in 1997 by management expert James Womack, PhD, LEI conducts research through co-learning partnerships with companies, teaches on-site and online workshops, publishes books and ebooks, organizes conferences, and shares practical information about lean thinking and practice at http://www.lean.org.
