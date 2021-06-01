NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Red Banyan, a specialized public relations firm focused on managing complex, high-stakes crisis communication issues, has hired Eli Kapsack as Account Coordinator. Based in the firm's New York City office, Kapsack will support a variety of accounts, providing in-depth research, media outreach and content creation.
Kapsack is a recent graduate of New York University, where he earned a bachelor of arts in Architectural Design and Politics at the Gallatin School of Individualized Study. During his undergraduate career, Kapsack contributed regularly to NYU's student-run newspaper and gained relevant experience in marketing and communications.
"Eli will prove to be a great asset for Red Banyan and our clients," said CEO and Founder Evan Nierman. "He has quickly internalized our company's core values and has rapidly gotten up to speed and begun contributing value to our clients. We are excited to have him on board helping expand our New York City presence."
Red Banyan is a renowned communications firm that has steadily expanded since launching in 2010. Kapsack's hiring comes on the heels of Red Banyan opening its New York City location, the firm's fifth across the country.
Kapsack added: "I am thrilled to be working and learning within such a collaborative and superlative environment. I am excited to grow in my role and feel very fortunate to be surrounded by such experienced and effective communications experts."
About Red Banyan
Red Banyan is a specialized communications firm and crisis management firm focused on solving complex, highly sensitive and mission-critical communications challenges. Specializing in crisis communications, corporate public relations, government relations, and legal PR, Red Banyan provides an integrated approach to communications rooted in strategy. Learn more at http://www.redbanyan.com, become a fan on the Red Banyan Facebook page and follow the firm on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Sallie James, Red Banyan, 954-907-4311, sallie@redbanyan.com
SOURCE Red Banyan