CHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The New York State Occupational Therapy Association (NYSOTA) announced the dates of their 2021 annual conference on November 12th, 13th and 14th 2021. The weekend-long event will take place virtually via Whova and will include 3 days of classes, speakers and networking opportunities to benefit all occupational therapists (OTs), occupational therapy assistants (OTAs) and OT/OTA students residing in New York State. The link to register for the event is as follows; https://www.nysota.org/page/conference2021
"The NYSOTA annual conference is our most anticipated event of the year." says NYSOTA President Flo Hannes. "I welcome all OTs, OTAs and students to join us for this highly interactive, productive and entertaining weekend. Not only will attendees be able to earn over 30 continuing education credits, but they will also be educated on the most cutting edge research in the practice, information you won't be able to find anywhere else."
The virtual event will include 30 speakers and over 50 research posters on a variety of topics related to the OT profession. Due to this year's event being virtual, lectures and classes will be recorded for registered members to view at later times if they so desire. The event will provide networking opportunities, colleague interaction and education for all members of the OT community in New York State.
Founded in 1959, the New York State Occupational Therapy Association (NYSOTA) is the primary professional organization representing over 22,000 occupational therapy practitioners and students in New York State. Occupational therapy is a profession that works with individuals of all ages to empower them to participate in the activities of their daily lives as well as activities that bring them joy. NYSOTA collaborates with national professional organizations, New York State professional associations, and New York State governmental agencies to protect the integrity of the occupational therapy profession and assure consumer access to quality occupational therapy services. NYSOTA supports occupational therapy professionals through advocacy, professional development, networking opportunities, and resources. For more information or to become a member, visit nysota.org.
For more information on the NYSOTA 2021 Conference and other upcoming NYSOTA events, search and follow NYSOTA on Facebook and Instagram. This virtual event is $175 for NYSOTA members; $275 for non-members (includes one year of NYSOTA membership) and $75 for student members. Registration closes on November 10, 2021. For further questions please contact NYSOTA at (518) 301-9187 or by email at info@nysota.org.
