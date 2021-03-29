WASHINGTON, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FlyBuy, a curbside location technology partner, and Hathway, a digital growth partner, have teamed up to provide Newk's Eatery with a seamless solution for off-premise order pickup and delivery. FlyBuy enables Newk's to locate a guest along their journey and receive location updates when they are en route, nearby, and on property. Through a simple integration with the Newk's mobile app, powered by Hathway, the entire guest journey is seamless as soon as the guest places their order. Once the guest arrives on-site, Newk's is alerted and immediately meets the guest at the curb, with no additional action required by the guest.
Since the onset of COVID-19, restaurants have struggled to be operationally efficient with the dramatic uptick in off-premise orders, juggling curbside pickup, in-store pickup, and the surge in delivery driver pickup. Both delivery drivers and consumers are demanding a fast, effortless, and contactless procedure for takeout orders which this tech stack provides.
"FlyBuy Pickup is our answer to drive-thru," said Newk's Eatery President Mike Clock. "Prior to COVID-19, Newk's was looking to boost off-premise sales, and with the pandemic impacting dine-in, it became imperative." However, since shifting to an enhanced digital strategy, which includes the partnership with FlyBuy and Hathway, Clock's mindset flipped. "I've gone from 'will our sales ever come back?' to 'how high will our sales go?' FlyBuy has made us an industry leader, substantially increasing our off-premise business that is seamless for our staff and guests," he said.
"We are thrilled to be a part of Newk's success, especially during these unprecedented times. With the help of our FlyBuy and Hathway partnership, Newk's is not only able to drive incremental revenue, but they're able to enhance the guest experience while doing so," said FlyBuy Executive Vice President of Global Partnerships Jeff Baskin. "A total of 67 percent of consumers are now picking up via curbside compared to just 45 percent in April 2020. In 2021, a robust curbside solution is key to boosting sales and meeting guest expectations."
FlyBuy and Hathway have created an integration that enables brands to work more efficiently and prioritize each order based on guest location and arrival time. Hathway, an industry leader in digital strategy and consumer engagement, strives to create a deeper connection between buyer and brand.
"In partnership with FlyBuy, we implemented a solution that pivoted Newk's digital commerce experience to meet guest demands faster than ever," said Hathway VP Strategy & Consulting Matt Carinio. "The results were an immediate positive business impact from increasing throughput and operational efficiency, all while being seamless to guests."
FlyBuy Pickup provides valuable insight to staff and management to make every order fast, simple, and safe - exceeding guest expectations with a frictionless pickup experience. The integration between our brands gives a holistic and comprehensive view of the guest journey, from initial engagement through thoughtful digital campaigns and promotions, ending with efficient and accurate order pickup either (curbside, in-store or delivery).
The FlyBuy Pickup + Hathway partnership enables Newk's Eatery to:
- Manage the presentation of all Delivery Service Provider menus and products from a single platform
- Prioritize order fulfillment based on guest and delivery driver arrival times
- Communicate with guests and delivery drivers at critical times in their pickup process
- Conduct safe, contactless pickup experience for delivery drivers and guests
- Eliminate wait time, increasing food freshness of off-premise orders
- Increase brand loyalty and app downloads
- Increase order volume and repeat visits
To learn more, visit http://www.flybuy.com, newks.com, or weareHathway.com.
About Newk's Eatery
Based in Jackson, Mississippi, Newk's Eatery is a fast casual chain that operates and franchises more than 100 units in 16 states. Founded in 2004 and named after co-founder Chris "Newk" Newcomb, Newk's hand-preps more than 50 fresh ingredients daily for handcrafted salads, sandwiches, soups and pizzas, all made in-house without fryers or microwaves. Its Signature cakes are baked in Newk's own bakery. Fresh grab-and-go options are also available, and Newk's new mobile app, now available on Google Play and the App Store, offers mobile ordering for curbside, in-store pickup or delivery options. Since 2014, Newk's Cares, the philanthropic arm of Newk's Eatery launched by Newcomb's late wife and co-founder Lori Newcomb after her stage 3c ovarian cancer diagnosis, has raised more than $1.6 million to support Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA). In 2020, Newk's Eatery ranked in Nation's Restaurant News Top 200 Countdown and Restaurant Business' Top 250 Chains. Newk's has also been selected as a Top Food Franchise by Entrepreneur. For more information, visit Newks.com, join the e-Club or follow Newk's on Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.
About FlyBuy
FlyBuy uses proprietary location technology to help companies deliver a frictionless customer experience and drive location-based transactions. Our FlyBuy location platform includes FlyBuy Pickup for optimizing curbside and in-store pickup; FlyBuy Tableside to improve the speed of ordering and service in-store; FlyBuy Pay to conduct contactless payments and streamline the checkout and payment process; and FlyBuy Drive-Thru for automating mobile identification, loyalty and pickup in the drive-thru process. If you would like to join our extensive partner ecosystem, please reach out to Maura Larson (maura@radiusnetworks.com) for more information and visit radiusnetworks.com/partners.
About Hathway
Hathway, founded in California in 2009, is an award-winning digital growth partner specializing in content, commerce and loyalty solutions for restaurant and convenience store brands. The firm applies data-driven strategies, disruptive digital experiences, and proven growth marketing practices to deepen the consumer-brand connection, helping clients drive measurable business impact. Born mobile and rooted in software design, Hathway thrives at the intersection of data, human behavior and technology.
Media Contact
Rebecca McFarland, Radius Networks, +1 (202) 681-9434, rebecca@radiusnetworks.com
SOURCE FlyBuy