THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) announced today that it will release its second quarter 2021 results on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 after the market closes.  In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern / 9:00 a.m. Central. 

Newpark Resources Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call





Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern / 9:00 a.m. Central





Live via phone – By dialing 412-902-0030 and asking for the Newpark Resources call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or



Live over the Internet – By logging onto the web at the address below.





www.newpark.com

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through August 18, 2021 and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using pass code 13720703#.  Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at www.newpark.com for 90 days.

Newpark Resources, Inc. is a geographically diversified supplier providing products, as well as rentals and services to a variety of industries, including oil and gas exploration, electrical transmission & distribution, pipeline, renewable energy, petrochemical, construction, and other industries. For more information, visit our website at www.newpark.com

Contacts:

Gregg Piontek



Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer



Newpark Resources, Inc.



gpiontek@newpark.com



281-362-6800

 

