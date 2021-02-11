THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) ("Newpark" or the "Company") today announced results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020. Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $129.7 million compared to $96.4 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $189.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $18.4 million, or ($0.20) per share, compared to net loss of $23.9 million, or ($0.26) per share, for the third quarter of 2020, and net loss of $17.1 million, or ($0.19) per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019.
Fourth quarter 2020 operating results include the impact of $11.2 million of net pre-tax charges, all in the Fluids Systems segment ($11.1 million after-tax, $0.12 per share), primarily related to our previously-announced exit from Brazil, including $11.7 million of pre-tax charges for the non-cash recognition of cumulative foreign currency translation losses. Third quarter 2020 operating results include the impact of $4.7 million of pre-tax charges, substantially all in the Fluids Systems segment ($3.9 million after-tax, $0.04 per share), primarily related to the impairment of certain fixed assets and other non-cash charges. Fourth quarter 2019 operating results include the impact of $18.1 million of pre-tax charges, primarily in the Fluids Systems segment ($16.8 million after-tax, $0.19 per share), primarily related to the impairment of goodwill and other non-cash charges.
Paul Howes, Newpark's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "2020 was a year in which companies around the world faced unprecedented challenges. I'm extremely proud of the resilience of our entire organization as we continued to advance our market diversification efforts. Although the combination of the oil & gas industry dislocation and the prolonged COVID-related headwinds impacted our operations for much of the year, we began to see these headwinds subside late in the year as revenues improved 35% sequentially to $130 million for the fourth quarter.
"Our Industrial Solutions segment, which includes our Site and Access Solutions business (formerly Mats and Integrated Services) as well as the recent start-up of industrial blending operations, contributed $50 million of revenues and an operating margin of 19%. Site and Access Solutions revenues increased $14 million, or 49% sequentially, primarily reflecting an $8 million increase in direct sales, driven by improving demand from the utility sector. In addition, rental and services revenues improved by $6 million sequentially, benefitting from elevated utility sector demand along the Gulf Coast, supporting repairs of hurricane-damaged electrical infrastructure, as well as the early-stage impact of a broader recovery in utility industry infrastructure projects following the COVID-related disruptions experienced for much of 2020. Industrial blending operations provided an $8 million revenue contribution to the fourth quarter, reflecting a full quarter's production of disinfectant and cleaning products."
Howes continued, "Our Fluids Systems segment posted fourth quarter 2020 revenues of $79 million, reflecting a 17% sequential improvement. The sequential improvement in Fluids Systems revenues includes an $8 million increase from North America land operations, primarily reflecting the impact of improving market conditions. Revenues from the Gulf of Mexico improved $4 million sequentially as customer activities in the prior quarter were negatively impacted by extensive weather-related disruptions. Internationally, while activity in key markets within Europe and the Middle East continue to face COVID-related headwinds, revenues improved $2 million sequentially, driven by a rebound in activity in North Africa. The Fluids operating loss in the fourth quarter was $20.1 million, which includes $11.2 million of charges, primarily related to our exit from Brazil.
"The consistent generation of Free Cash Flow through all phases of industry cycles remains a high priority, and I'm extremely pleased with our performance on that front. During the fourth quarter, we generated $15 million of cash from operations, while leveraging our capital-light business model to maintain strong Free Cash Flow generation, which led to a $15 million reduction in total debt. The fourth quarter contribution brings our full year 2020 cash from operations to $56 million, yielding Free Cash Flow of $52 million and leading to a $73 million reduction in our total outstanding debt. We ended 2020 with a total debt balance of $87 million, reflecting our lowest debt balance in more than 20 years," concluded Howes.
Segment Name Change and Results
As part of the Company's strategic efforts to leverage our core competencies into industrial end-markets and further diversify our revenue streams, we began producing disinfectant and industrial cleaning products in the second quarter of 2020. The ramp-up in production was completed by the end of the third quarter of 2020, which effectively repositioned our chemical blending operation located in Conroe, Texas from primarily supporting the oil and gas fluids markets to fully supporting industrial end-markets. With this transition completed, beginning in the fourth quarter of 2020, the assets and operating results associated with these industrial blending operations have been reported prospectively along with Site and Access Solutions (formerly Mats and Integrated Services) in the newly-defined Industrial Solutions segment.
The Fluids Systems segment generated revenues of $79.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $67.7 million for the third quarter of 2020, which included $2.6 million of revenues from industrial blending, and $134.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Segment operating loss was $20.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $19.0 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $18.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 includes $11.2 million of net charges, primarily related to our exit from Brazil including $11.7 million of charges for the non-cash recognition of cumulative foreign currency translation losses. Operating loss for the third quarter of 2020 includes $4.5 million of charges, primarily related to the impairment of certain fixed assets and other non-cash charges. Operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 includes $17.0 million of charges, primarily related to impairment of goodwill and other non-cash charges.
The Industrial Solutions segment generated revenues of $50.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, which includes $7.5 million of revenues from industrial blending, compared to $28.7 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $54.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Segment operating income was $9.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to operating loss of $0.1 million for the third quarter of 2020 and operating income of $14.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.
Conference Call
Newpark has scheduled a conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2020 results and its near-term operational outlook, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 9:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the call, dial 412-902-0030 and ask for the Newpark Resources call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or access it live over the Internet at www.newpark.com. For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through February 26, 2021 and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using pass code 13715265#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at www.newpark.com for 90 days.
Newpark Resources, Inc. is a geographically diversified supplier providing products, as well as rentals and services to a variety of industries, including oil and gas exploration, electrical transmission & distribution, pipeline, renewable energy, petrochemical, construction, and other industries. For more information, visit our website at www.newpark.com.
Newpark Resources, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
(In thousands, except per share data)
December
September
December
December
December
Revenues
$
129,705
$
96,424
$
189,471
$
492,625
$
820,119
Cost of revenues
115,583
99,301
162,400
473,258
684,738
Selling, general and administrative expenses
20,374
20,597
27,598
86,604
113,394
Other operating (income) loss, net
(1,424)
(820)
537
(3,330)
170
Impairments
11,689
3,038
11,422
14,727
11,422
Operating income (loss)
(16,517)
(25,692)
(12,486)
(78,634)
10,395
Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss
35
580
(1,572)
3,378
(816)
Interest expense, net
2,462
2,411
3,562
10,986
14,369
Gain on extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
(419)
—
Loss before income taxes
(19,014)
(28,683)
(14,476)
(92,579)
(3,158)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
(580)
(4,813)
2,617
(11,883)
9,788
Net loss
$
(18,434)
$
(23,870)
$
(17,093)
$
(80,696)
$
(12,946)
Calculation of EPS:
Net loss - basic and diluted
$
(18,434)
$
(23,870)
$
(17,093)
$
(80,696)
$
(12,946)
Weighted average common shares outstanding -
90,624
90,535
89,543
90,198
89,782
Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted
—
—
—
—
—
Dilutive effect of Convertible Notes
—
—
—
—
—
Weighted average common shares outstanding -
90,624
90,535
89,543
90,198
89,782
Net loss per common share - basic:
$
(0.20)
$
(0.26)
$
(0.19)
$
(0.89)
$
(0.14)
Net loss per common share - diluted:
$
(0.20)
$
(0.26)
$
(0.19)
$
(0.89)
$
(0.14)
Newpark Resources, Inc.
Operating Segment Results
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
(In thousands)
December
September
December
December
December
Revenues
Fluids systems
$
79,430
$
67,711
$
134,573
$
354,608
$
620,317
Industrial solutions
50,275
28,713
54,898
138,017
199,802
Total revenues
$
129,705
$
96,424
$
189,471
$
492,625
$
820,119
Operating income (loss) (1)
Fluids systems
$
(20,119)
$
(18,957)
$
(18,137)
$
(66,403)
$
3,814
Industrial solutions
9,531
(139)
14,603
13,459
47,466
Corporate office
(5,929)
(6,596)
(8,952)
(25,690)
(40,885)
Total operating income (loss)
$
(16,517)
$
(25,692)
$
(12,486)
$
(78,634)
$
10,395
Segment operating margin
Fluids systems
(25.3)
%
(28.0)
%
(13.5)
%
(18.7)
%
0.6
%
Industrial solutions
19.0
%
(0.5)
%
26.6
%
9.8
%
23.8
%
(1) See tables below for charges included.
Operating results include the impact of the following pre-tax charges:
Consolidated
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
(In thousands)
December
September
December
December
December
Brazil exit impairment - Recognition of
$
11,689
$
—
$
—
$
11,689
$
—
Goodwill impairment
—
—
11,422
—
11,422
Inventory write-downs
359
990
1,881
10,345
1,881
Severance costs
442
351
2,213
4,313
3,365
Property, plant and equipment impairments
—
3,038
—
3,038
—
Facility exit costs and other
(1,288)
286
2,631
(201)
2,631
Modification of retirement policy
—
—
—
—
3,953
$
11,202
$
4,665
$
18,147
$
29,184
$
23,252
Fluids Systems
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
(In thousands)
December
September
December
December
December
Brazil exit impairment - Recognition of
$
11,689
$
—
$
—
$
11,689
$
—
Goodwill impairment
—
—
11,422
—
11,422
Inventory write-downs
359
990
1,881
10,345
1,881
Severance costs
442
189
1,112
3,729
2,264
Property, plant and equipment impairments
—
3,038
—
3,038
—
Facility exit costs and other
(1,288)
286
2,631
(201)
2,631
Modification of retirement policy
—
—
—
—
605
$
11,202
$
4,503
$
17,046
$
28,600
$
18,803
Newpark Resources, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share data)
December 31,
December 31,
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
24,197
$
48,672
Receivables, net
141,045
216,714
Inventories
147,857
196,897
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
15,081
16,526
Total current assets
328,180
478,809
Property, plant and equipment, net
277,696
310,409
Operating lease assets
30,969
32,009
Goodwill
42,444
42,332
Other intangible assets, net
25,428
29,677
Deferred tax assets
1,706
3,600
Other assets
2,769
3,243
Total assets
$
709,192
$
900,079
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current debt
$
67,472
$
6,335
Accounts payable
49,252
79,777
Accrued liabilities
36,934
42,750
Total current liabilities
153,658
128,862
Long-term debt, less current portion
19,690
153,538
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
25,068
26,946
Deferred tax liabilities
13,368
34,247
Other noncurrent liabilities
9,376
7,841
Total liabilities
221,160
351,434
Common stock, $0.01 par value (200,000,000 shares authorized and 107,587,786 and
1,076
1,067
Paid-in capital
627,031
620,626
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(54,172)
(67,947)
Retained earnings
50,937
134,119
Treasury stock, at cost (16,781,150 and 16,958,418 shares, respectively)
(136,840)
(139,220)
Total stockholders' equity
488,032
548,645
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
709,192
$
900,079
Newpark Resources, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(In thousands)
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(80,696)
$
(12,946)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operations:
Impairments and other non-cash charges
25,072
11,422
Depreciation and amortization
45,314
47,144
Stock-based compensation expense
6,578
11,640
Provision for deferred income taxes
(18,850)
(4,250)
Credit loss expense
1,427
1,792
Gain on sale of assets
(6,531)
(10,801)
Gain on extinguishment of debt
(419)
—
Amortization of original issue discount and debt issuance costs
5,152
6,188
Change in assets and liabilities:
Decrease in receivables
70,994
40,182
Decrease in inventories
39,889
699
Increase in other assets
(686)
(1,032)
Decrease in accounts payable
(29,457)
(8,318)
Decrease in accrued liabilities and other
(1,996)
(9,434)
Net cash provided by operating activities
55,791
72,286
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(15,794)
(44,806)
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
—
(18,692)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
12,399
13,734
Net cash used in investing activities
(3,395)
(49,764)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Borrowings on lines of credit
173,794
327,983
Payments on lines of credit
(221,781)
(335,613)
Purchases of Convertible Notes
(29,124)
—
Debt issuance costs
—
(1,214)
Proceeds from employee stock plans
—
1,314
Purchases of treasury stock
(333)
(21,737)
Other financing activities
(497)
(259)
Net cash used in financing activities
(77,941)
(29,526)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(970)
(399)
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(26,515)
(7,403)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
56,863
64,266
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
$
30,348
$
56,863
Newpark Resources, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
To help understand the Company's financial performance, the Company has supplemented its financial results that it provides in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") with non-GAAP financial measures. Such financial measures include earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), EBITDA Margin, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt, and the Ratio of Net Debt to Capital.
We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors, securities analysts and other parties in the evaluation of our performance and liquidity with that of other companies in our industry. Management uses these measures to evaluate our operating performance, liquidity and capital structure. In addition, our incentive compensation plan measures performance based on our consolidated EBITDA, along with other factors. The methods we use to produce these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
EBITDA and EBITDA Margin
The following tables reconcile the Company's net income (loss) or segment operating income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measure of EBITDA:
Consolidated
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
(In thousands)
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Net income (loss) (GAAP) (1)
$
(18,434)
$
(23,870)
$
(17,093)
$
(80,696)
$
(12,946)
Interest expense, net
2,462
2,411
3,562
10,986
14,369
Provision (benefit) for income
(580)
(4,813)
2,617
(11,883)
9,788
Depreciation and amortization
11,128
11,271
12,253
45,314
47,144
EBITDA (non-GAAP) (1)
$
(5,424)
$
(15,001)
$
1,339
$
(36,279)
$
58,355
(1) See table above for charges included.
Newpark Resources, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Continued)
(Unaudited)
Fluids Systems
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
(In thousands)
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Operating income (loss) (GAAP) (1)
$
(20,119)
$
(18,957)
$
(18,137)
$
(66,403)
$
3,814
Depreciation and amortization
4,869
5,227
5,691
20,555
21,202
EBITDA (non-GAAP) (1)
(15,250)
(13,730)
(12,446)
(45,848)
25,016
Revenues
79,430
67,711
134,573
354,608
620,317
Operating Margin (GAAP)
(25.3)
%
(28.0)
%
(13.5)
%
(18.7)
%
0.6
%
EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP)
(19.2)
%
(20.3)
%
(9.2)
%
(12.9)
%
4.0
%
(1) See table above for charges included.
Industrial Solutions
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
(In thousands)
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Operating income (loss) (GAAP)
$
9,531
$
(139)
$
14,603
$
13,459
$
47,466
Depreciation and amortization
5,186
4,916
5,505
20,427
21,763
EBITDA (non-GAAP)
14,717
4,777
20,108
33,886
69,229
Revenues
50,275
28,713
54,898
138,017
199,802
Operating Margin (GAAP)
19.0
%
(0.5)
%
26.6
%
9.8
%
23.8
%
EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP)
29.3
%
16.6
%
36.6
%
24.6
%
34.6
%
Newpark Resources, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Continued)
(Unaudited)
Free Cash Flow
The following table reconciles the Company's net cash provided by operating activities calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measure of the Company's free cash flow:
Consolidated
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
(In thousands)
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Net cash provided by operating
$
15,498
$
15,280
$
19,100
$
55,791
$
72,286
Capital expenditures
(1,185)
(3,954)
(9,003)
(15,794)
(44,806)
Proceeds from sale of property,
1,902
2,534
6,618
12,399
13,734
Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP)
$
16,215
$
13,860
$
16,715
$
52,396
$
41,214
Ratio of Net Debt to Capital
The following table reconciles the Company's ratio of total debt to capital calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measure of the Company's ratio of net debt to capital:
(In thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
Current debt
$
67,472
$
6,335
Long-term debt, less current portion
19,690
153,538
Total Debt
87,162
159,873
Total stockholders' equity
488,032
548,645
Total Capital
$
575,194
$
708,518
Ratio of Total Debt to Capital
15.2
%
22.6
%
Total Debt
$
87,162
$
159,873
Less: cash and cash equivalents
(24,197)
(48,672)
Net Debt
62,965
111,201
Total stockholders' equity
488,032
548,645
Total Capital, Net of Cash
$
550,997
$
659,846
Ratio of Net Debt to Capital
11.4
%
16.9
%
