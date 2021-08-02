SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Expert advisory firm Newport, LLC continues to expand, announcing today the admission of David Traversi, a long-time executive and M&A advisor, as member of the LLC and Partner, joining its highly successful Northern California regional advisory practice and its rapidly growing National Transaction Advisory group.
Mr. Traversi draws on 35 years of experience as a chief executive, entrepreneur, M&A advisor/investment banker, strategic advisor, executive coach, executive team builder, and investment fund manager to provide state-of-the-art strategic advisory and sell-side M&A advisory services to a national clientele.
Kevin Poole, Newport's CEO, said, "We've known David for a long time and his talent for quickly assessing highly complex situations, distilling challenges to their essence, and leading teams to achieve impactful solutions will make him a valuable resource for companies seeking to grow and build value, often in support of a sale transaction for family succession."
"David Traversi is a significant addition to our Firm and he will join us to bolster our West Coast business advisory and nationwide M&A advisory practices," said Mike Evans, Managing Director of Newport. "In particular, his M&A experience will be a valuable addition as we watch transactional advisory demand increase dramatically with the confluence of historically high amounts of cash held for acquisitions, historically high private company valuations, the likely capital gains tax increases, and the generational "timing out" of Baby Boomers ready to sell their businesses after a career of hard work."
Beginning with Montgomery Securities in the late 1980s and continuing today, Traversi has managed scores of sales totaling over $3B, including sales to Apple, Ticketmaster Live Nation, and DR Horton. In addition, he has helped scores of companies with his strategic advisory, executive coaching, and executive team building services.
Mr. Traversi said, "I have known the founders and principals of Newport for many years and know them to be of the highest integrity, delivering the highest levels of advisory services to companies across industry and the size spectrum. I am thrilled to join their powerful network of highly talented partners."
Newport is a unique national professional services firm of CEOs, senior executives, and board members who collaborate to create solutions to help clients improve their performance and valuation and become more transaction-ready.
David can be contacted at David.Traversi@NewportLLC.com.
Media Contact
David Traversi, Newportllc.com, (415) 370-7555, david.traversi@newportllc.com
SOURCE Newportllc.com