RICHMOND, Va., July 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Expert advisory firm Newport, LLC continues to expand, announcing today the admission of Kevin Shane, a senior Human Resources executive, as a member of the LLC and Partner. Mr. Shane will be part of the Newport Mid-Atlantic Regional practice, where he will leverage over 30 years of HR experience and proven success in designing, leading, and executing comprehensive initiatives to support business strategy.
"Kevin Shane is a significant, high-profile addition to our Firm, and he will chair our Mid-Atlantic human capital practice, serving clients regionally and across the U.S. His initial focus will be on critical issues around post-Covid-19 HR restarts, turnarounds, restructuring and growth strategies." said Tony Cord, Managing Director of Newport's Mid-Atlantic practice. "Companies are facing unprecedented, complex questions with their people as they emerge from the pandemic. These people challenges create the need for expert advice led by a seasoned player, like Kevin, who can simultaneously help company leaders navigate strategic, regulatory and financial considerations" he added.
Most recently, Mr. Shane served as Chief Human Resources Officer for Great Minds, the fast-growing Public Benefit Corporation where he helped scale the company's dynamic workforce since 2015. His prior posts include HR leadership roles at global and mid-sized financial services companies, and leadership of consultancies focused on helping clients with strategic, compliance and regulatory counsel and support.
At Newport, Mr. Shane's will be available to advise and help businesses re-emerging from the Covid-19 pandemic, providing mid-market executive teams, boards of directors and investor groups expert advice on human resource improvements, strategic planning, and innovation. He will also help organizations gain access to top talent to support organic and transactional growth. With respect to transaction support, Kevin brings a track record of successfully helping complete integration of acquisitions.
"Newport's comprehensive approach in addressing business performance, scaling, and potential future transactions of their middle market clients is why I am excited to be joining the Mid Atlantic Regional practice." Mr. Shane said. "Today's post-Covid world has created new challenges in the workplace that need discussion and solutions that best meet each organization's unique culture. Addressing areas like having the right leadership, acquisition readiness, retention strategies, creating a positive employee engagement culture, or equity issues in hybrid work arrangements can affect bottom line results. Having spent my HR career in organizations ranging from Fortune 500 companies to nonprofit, government and associations, I look forward sharing my experiences to help CEOs and boards of directors address their human capital strategies."
Mr. Shane's career history gives him unique insights for companies in dynamic organic growth and acquisition modes, as well as those in reinvention or turnaround as they emerge from Covid-19. Kevin is based in Richmond, VA. and available to advise clients locally, regionally, and nationally. He will also serve as an operating and/or interim executive, and board director with select clients.
Newport is a unique national professional services firm of CEOs, senior executives and board members who collaborate to create solutions to help clients improve their performance and valuation and become more transaction ready. For an interview or photograph, please contact Jan tenBraak at jan.tenbraak@newportllc.com
