RICHMOND, Va., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Expert advisory firm Newport, LLC continues to expand, announcing today the admission of John Warren, an award-winning executive operations leader, as a member of the LLC and Partner, joining its highly-successful Mid-Atlantic regional practice. Mr. Warren brings three decades of experience in business partnerships and customer relations utilizing Fortune 500, entrepreneurial, and public sector experiences to streamline internal processes and increase opportunities and sales, resulting in multi-million dollar revenue increases.
"John Warren is a significant addition to our Firm and he will join me to anchor our greater Richmond market presence while serving clients across the U.S., focusing initially on post-COVID-19 restart solutions, turnarounds, restructuring, and growth strategies," said Tony Cord, Managing Director of Newport's Mid-Atlantic practice. "Today's restart challenges as companies emerge from the pandemic and economic turmoil heighten the need for expert advice led by a seasoned player like John who can simultaneously navigate strategic, financial, and human capital considerations," he added.
At Newport, Mr. Warren will be part of the expert network providing executive teams, boards of directors, and investor groups expert advice on operational improvements, strategic planning, innovation, and gaining access to capital resources to support organic and transactional growth opportunities.
Notably, leveraging his FEMA Certifications — including Initial Incident Response, Expanding Incidents, National Incident Management System and Framework (ICS 100, 200, 300, 700, and 800), along with his disaster mitigation and response experience — John will lead a Newport team that supports client crisis/disaster planning and recovery initiatives. He most recently served as CFO/COO and advisor to a growing company in the signage manufacturing and supply market, implementing accounting and finance controls and pivoting to establish marketing and BD processes for the company owner.
"Joining the Newport team is a terrific opportunity for our clients to benefit from my multi-faceted business experience, whether it be tactical, tip of the spear challenges, or strategic planning efforts tied to growth and bottom-line improvements," said Warren. "My interest and skills in crisis mitigation, planning, and response will offer clients the guidance to develop tailored solutions for their particular operations."
Mr. Warren's career history in construction management, as a sales executive with Polaroid, building his own fuels distribution business, and as an operating executive and advisor to multiple small and mid-sized companies gives him unique insights for clients in the manufacturing, distribution, and not-for-profit sectors. John is based in Richmond, Va., and available to serve clients locally, regionally, and nationally as a CEO advisor, operating and/or interim executive with select clients in both growth and turnaround environments.
John earned degrees from Texas A&M University and Southern Methodist University. He and his family reside in Richmond, Virginia.
Newport is a unique national professional services firm of CEOs, senior executives, and board members who collaborate to create solutions to help clients improve their performance and valuation and become more transaction-ready.
John can be contacted at John.warren@newportllc.com
