BALTIMORE, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Expert advisory firm Newport, LLC continues to expand, announcing today the admission of Col. (Ret.) Ed Rothstein, a former Military Intelligence Officer, elected local public sector leader, not-for-profit and for-profit consulting executive, and board director, as a member of the LLC and Partner. Col. Rothstein will be part of the Newport Mid-Atlantic Regional practice, where he will leverage over 30 years of diverse military, public and private sector experience, and proven success in designing, leading, and executing comprehensive initiatives to support strategic and tactical needs of clients.
"Ed Rothstein is a significant, high-profile addition to our Firm, and he will chair our Government Contracting advisory practice, and curate the Newport Small to Large Transition program for CEOs of companies planning to graduate from small, protected status to full and open competition," said Tony Cord, Managing Director of Newport's Mid-Atlantic practice. "Federal Government contractors are facing unprecedented, complex challenges and opportunities for rapid growth, including bumping up on NAICS code thresholds, graduating from 8(a) status, and resolving questions with their people as they emerge from the pandemic. These challenges and opportunities create the need for expert advice led by a seasoned player, like Ed, who can simultaneously help company leaders navigate strategic, tactical and people considerations," he added.
Most recently, Col. Rothstein was elected in 2018 and serves as President of the Board of County Commissioners for Carroll County, Maryland. In addition, Ed maintains board positions serving multiple government, business, and non-profit organizations, including the Maryland Governor's Workforce Development Board, Economic Alliance of Greater Baltimore, and Fort Meade Alliance Foundation, along with others.
At Newport, Col. Rothstein will be available to advise and support Government Contracting businesses as they re-emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic and prepare for their next levels of success, serving them as a CEO advisor, a fractional operating executive, as an M&A project team member and board director.
Ed Rothstein stated that, "Newport LLC provides the mature and experienced approach to the business community that dovetails with the work that I have been doing for the past ten years in the Greater Baltimore area. I look forward to taking the experience gathered while serving in uniform along with time spent as one of the largest Maryland County's Economic Developer, running a SDVOSB consulting firm, and as an elected official and applying all those toward the energy Newport LLC brings to the business community."
Col. Rothstein's career history gives him unique insights for companies in dynamic organic growth and acquisition modes, as well as those in reinvention or turnaround as they emerge from Covid-19. Ed is based in central MD and is available to advise clients locally, regionally, and nationally. He will also serve as an operating and/or interim executive, and board director with select clients.
Newport is a unique national professional services firm of CEOs, senior executives and board members who collaborate to create solutions to help clients improve their performance, their valuation and transaction readiness. For an interview or photograph, please contact Jan tenBraak at jan.tenbraak@newportllc.com
Media Contact
Ed Rothstein, Newport LLC, 443-569-9861, Erothstein@eraadvisory.com
SOURCE Newport LLC