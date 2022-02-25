HOUSTON, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NewSky XR today announced that The Toy Foundation leveraged its cutting-edge immersive event platform to take the Foundation's Toy of the Year (TOTY) Awards afterparty to a whole new level of virtual interactivity and participant engagement in the metaverse.
Known as the "Oscars" of the toy industry, the TOTYs are presented annually by The Toy Foundation to the top toys, games, and properties of the year. The awards program supports the philanthropic work of The Toy Foundation. NewSky XR took this year's event to the next level by hosting an afterparty for winners, Toy Industry Hall of Fame inductees, and event attendees in their New York Rooftop location in the metaverse.
After the winners were announced, event participants logged in to NewSky XR's secure online platform to enjoy a highly engaging and immersive afterparty in the metaverse. They donned customizable avatars with video screen heads to network with toy industry leaders in a high-fidelity, rich texture, photo-realistic environment. Each category winner had a video that played on one of twenty in-world screens throughout the beautiful virtual ballroom.
"We couldn't be more excited to be a part of this year's Toy of the Year Awards," said Tim Weisbrod, Chief Technology Officer at NewSky XR. "We were thrilled that The Toy Foundation chose to leverage our platform to engage with its audience in the metaverse in a way that you simply can't experience in simple video conferencing."
NewSky XR was created by event professionals, entertainment veterans, VR pioneers, and gamers in a mashup to deliver immersive and engaging live experiences through its WebXR platform.
"On a night that honors the best in play and kids' entertainment, NewSky XR helped us deliver a TOTY afterparty that reflected the innovation the toy industry is known for," said Pamela Mastrota, Executive Director at The Toy Foundation. "It was an engaging virtual experience that added another experiential layer to the night's festivities, allowing attendees to interact and network in a fun new way."
"We searched high and low for the right metaverse that would ensure our guests would have a great time, an easy time onboarding and not require them to have any special hardware," said Robin Raskin, Founder of The Virtual Events Group. "NewSky XR had the perfect combination of stunning New York scenes, seamless sign-ons, and the sense of playfulness and exploration that we were seeking."
About NewSky XR
NewSky XR creates digital worlds that cultivate authentic interaction. We have merged the best and brightest gaming technology innovators with a team of leading corporate business meeting, communication, and learning experts to create an event platform that takes participant engagement to the next level. NewSky XR is better than simple video conferencing and more realistic than other alternatives for online events.
