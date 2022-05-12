Expansion of the healthcare real estate firm's seniors housing entity continues, adding seasoned executives: Andrew Brainard and Brandi Williamson
DENVER, Colo., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Denver-based NexCore Group, a national healthcare real estate (HRE) developer, today announced the addition of two seniors housing industry veterans to Experience Senior Living (ESL). Andrew Brainard will serve as Vice President of Finance and Asset Management and Brandi Williamson has been named Vice President of Sales and Marketing.
Phill Barklow, ESL President, says the firm looks forward to the contributions these industry experts will bring to the team.
"Andrew and Brandi join Experience Senior Living during an exciting time as we continue to expand our seniors housing presence," Mr. Barklow states. "Their extensive backgrounds and leadership in their respective roles will help guide the company to provide exceptional experiences to residents, their families, team members, and investors."
Mr. Brainard has two decades of commercial and residential real estate experience, with over a decade focused exclusively in the healthcare sector. Most recently, Andrew served as Assistant Vice President of Investments at Welltower Inc., one of the world's largest healthcare real estate investors. During his tenure, Andrew led over $2 Billion in transactions and was responsible for asset management of over 400 seniors housing communities across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.
"I'm excited to join Experience Senior Living and to help the company grow its portfolio of seniors housing communities," Mr. Brainard says. "I am looking forward to adding the value of my seniors housing experience to this promising company."
Mr. Brainard graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a B.S. degree in Geography followed by an M.B.A. in Real Estate and Urban Land Economics from the Wisconsin School of Business at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He is also a licensed Real Estate Broker in the State of Wisconsin and a licensed Real Estate Sales Associate in Florida.
Ms. Williamson joins Experience Senior Living with 20 years of experience in sales performance management within the seniors housing industry, most recently with Balfour Senior Living. She has demonstrated expertise in developing effective sales tools and promotional materials and training team members on process, procedures, and sales strategies. She has guided sales and operational teams across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Her passion is in building relationships with prospects, residents, and team members, which she coaches and enables her team to actively pursue.
"I am committed to making an immediate impact to the Experience Senior Living team," states Ms. Williamson. "The company culture of collaboration and focus on relationships aligns with my passion to establish personal, respectful relationships with prospective residents and their families as well as team members. I look forward to working together to achieve outstanding outcomes."
Ms. Williamson holds a B.S. in Sport and Special Event Marketing from The University of South Alabama, attended Real Estate College of Colorado, and is a Broker Realtor.
About NexCore Group LLC
NexCore Group is a national healthcare real estate investment and development company that focuses on acquiring, developing, owning, and managing healthcare facilities including medical office buildings, wellness facilities, ambulatory surgery centers, single and multi-specialty physician buildings, life sciences facilities, seniors housing communities and transitional rehabilitation centers. NexCore partners with top healthcare systems, hospitals, physician groups, and assisted living, memory care and post-acute care operators, and reputable institutional and high net worth investors to develop, acquire and own high quality assets that serve their communities through significant job creation and the provision of quality healthcare services. NexCore is unique in the healthcare development field, specifically with a regard to a singular focus on project strategy and planning. Since 2004, the NexCore team has completed $4.7 billion in healthcare real estate transactions throughout 29 states, developed and acquired over 14.3 million square feet of healthcare properties across the country and currently manages over $2.9 billion of healthcare facilities spanning 7.3 million square feet. The company has been recognized repeatedly as one of the Top Healthcare Real Estate Developers in the U.S. by Modern Healthcare and HREI. NexCore is headquartered in Denver, with regional offices in Bethesda, Md.; Charlotte N.C.; Dallas; Detroit; Houston; Indianapolis; Los Angeles; Orlando, Fla.; Phoenix; and Seattle. For more information, please visit NexCoreGroup.com.
About Experience Senior Living LLC
Experience Senior Living is a full service, vertically integrated owner-operator of active adult, independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities. We are reimaging seniors housing based on our extensive experience serving in a variety of areas, implementing strategic, operational, and human objectives. We translate those experiences to create new and inspiring models of care, focused on hospitality, which are responsive to residents' needs, centered around holistic wellness and engagement with a broader community. Experience drives everything we do, and our team of dynamic professionals are fueled by their passion to empower individuals to live a full and well life now and as they grow older. Experience Senior Living is based in Denver, with communities either active or under development in six states: Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Ohio, Virginia, and Washington. For more information, please visit http://www.experiencesrliving.com.
