Ms. Chelist joins the Denver-based real estate development and investment firm to align human capital and business strategy and to support overall company growth and employee retention
DENVER, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Denver-based NexCore Group, a national healthcare real estate (HRE) developer, today announced the addition of Leah Chelist to the team as Executive Vice President, People.
Vince Cozzi, NexCore Chief Investment Officer / Chief Operating Officer, says the firm is excited to add Ms. Chelist's expertise in enriching employee experience to the organization.
"Leah's approach to creating and maintaining a healthy and productive company culture encompasses all aspects of human resources," Mr. Cozzi states. "Her experience developing a talent management strategy will be imperative as NexCore continues to grow."
Ms. Chelist has built a successful career in human resources. Most recently, Ms. Chelist served as Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Avanti Residential, where she served on the executive committee and led efforts to establish and implement a talent management strategy supporting leadership development, hiring, onboarding, retention, professional growth, and company culture. Prior to that, Ms. Chelist was Director of HR & Culture for BMC Investments with oversight of employee relations and engagement.
"I look forward to making a positive impact on NexCore, and most importantly, its people," Ms. Chelist says. "I'm excited to collaborate across the organization and lead the development of a talent management strategy that aligns with NexCore's mission, vision, and values."
Ms. Chelist holds a B.A. in Psychology from the University of New Mexico and a Master of Arts in Counseling Psychology from the University of Colorado Denver.
