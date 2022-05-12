(PRNewsfoto/NEXGEL)

First quarter 2022 revenue increased 48% YoY to $396 Thousand

Company launched two new consumer OTC products using its HYDROGEL Technology: The MEDAGEL ClearComfort Hydrogel Patch and The MEDAGEL Bug Bite Relief Patch

LANGHORNE, Pa., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXGEL, Inc. ("NEXGEL" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: "NXGL"), a leading provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogel products for healthcare and consumer applications, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Adam Levy, NEXGEL Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased with our financial results for the quarter. We have remained focused on our growth strategy within each of our core business segments - branded products, contract manufacturing, and medical devices. Our consumer segment had a strong start to the year with the launch of two new OTC products, The MEDAGEL ClearComfort Hydrogel Patch and The MEDAGEL Bug Bite Relief Patch.  MEDAGEL now has 10 SKUs available on Amazon, and the products continue to be a steady contributor to our revenue growth. In our contract manufacturing segment, we are making progress on growing the business through our new offering that allows OTC brands to leverage our hydrogel products for line extensions for their products.  We are making progress with this strategy and are focused on expanding the business.  Lastly, we remain committed our medical device segment and continue to make advancements on our first product, NEXDrape, which is in the research and development phase. We expect our revenue growth year-over-year trend to continue for the foreseeable future."

First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2022, was $396 thousand, an increase of $129 thousand, or 48%, when compared to $267 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The increase in our overall revenue was due to sales growth of new products as well as our initiatives in branded consumer products.

Gross loss for the first quarter of 2022 was $22 thousand, compared to a gross loss of $42 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Cost of revenues increased by $109 thousand, or 35%, to $418 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2022, as compared to $309 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The increase in cost of revenues is primarily aligned with the new product line growth in the current year.

Operating expenses, including research and development and selling, general and administrative expenses, increased by $312 thousand to $790 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2022, as compared to $478 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The increase in Selling, general and administrative expenses is primarily attributable to costs for professional fees and other administrative expenses in the current period associated with public company governance requirements.

Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2022 was $10.50 million as compared to $13.4 million as of December 31, 2021, primarily due to the Company's principle payments of notes payable in the amount of approximately $2 million.

First Quarter 2022 Operational Highlights

Launched MEDAGEL ClearComfort Hydrogel Patch. MEDAGEL patches use NEXGEL's advanced hydrogel technology to prevent and treat foot blisters by comfortably insulating the skin from friction caused by rubbing and chafing in shoes. They are available in a variety of shapes, including a customizable sheet that allows consumers to cut and create a perfect fit for their specific shoe needs.  The product is available for sale on Amazon.com.

Launched MEDAGEL Bug Bite Relief Patch. Made in the USA, the MEDAGEL Bug Bite Relief Patches are skin-friendly and infused with skin-calming Arnica flower and pain-reducing Lidocaine to help reduce discomfort. The product is available for sale on Amazon.com.

Conference Call Details

Management will host a conference call and webcast today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its quarterly operational and financial results for the first quarter 2022.

Event:      

NEXGEL First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

Date:       

May 12, 2022

Time:        

4:30 P.M. ET

Live Call:     

1-877-270-2148 (U.S. Toll Free) or + 1-412-902-6510 (International)

Webcast:      

https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=jP97vpF5

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a replay will be available through August 12, 2022, at + 1-877-344-7529 (U.S. Toll Free) or 1-412-317-0088 (International). Participants must use the following code to access the replay of the call: 9940170. An archived version of the webcast will also be available on NEXGEL's Investor Relations site: https://ir.nexgel.com/.

About NEXGEL, INC.

NEXGEL is a leading provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels for healthcare and consumer applications. Based in Langhorne, Pa., the Company has developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels for over two decades. NEXGEL has formulated more than 200 different combinations to bring natural ingredients to gentle skin patches that can be worn for long periods of time with little to no irritation.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein, which the Company filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov/.

NEXGEL, INC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF MARCH 31, 2022 AND DECEMBER 31, 2021

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)





















March 31, 



December 31, 





2022



2021

ASSETS:













Current Assets:













Cash



$

10,520



$

13,350

Accounts receivable, net





132





209

Inventory





280





291

Prepaid expenses and other current assets





167





77

Total current assets





11,099





13,927

Goodwill





311





311

Intangibles, net





30





33

Property and equipment, net





698





723

Operating lease - right of use asset





1,879





1,926

Other assets





63





63

Total assets



$

14,080



$

16,983















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Current Liabilities:













Accounts payable



$

183



$

254

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities





57





62

Deferred Revenue









Convertible notes payable





894





2,037

Note payable, current portion





14





10

Warrant liability





449





318

Operating lease liability, current portion





207





207

Total current liabilities





1,804





2,888

Long-Term Liabilities:













Operating lease liability, net of current portion





1,707





1,744

Notes payable, net of current portion





265





266

Total long-term liabilities





1,972





2,010

Total liabilities





3,776





4,898















Commitments and Contingencies (Note 15)



























Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding









Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share, 750,000,000 shares authorized; 5,572,234 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively





6





6

Additional paid-in capital





18,946





18,891

Accumulated deficit





(8,648)





(6,812)

Total stockholders' equity





10,304





12,085

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$

14,080



$

16,983

 

 

NEXGEL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)





















Three months ended





March 31, 





2022



2021

Revenues, net



$

396



$

267















Cost of revenues





418





309















Gross loss





(22)





(42)















Operating expenses













Research and development





24





7

Selling, general and administrative





766





471

Total operating expenses





790





478















Loss from operations





(812)





(520)















Other income (expense)













Interest income (expense), net





(744)





(148)

Loss on debt extinguishment





(150)





(25)

Debt discount costs









(17)

Changes in fair value of warrant liability





(130)





6

Total other income (expense)





(1,024)





(184)

Loss before income taxes





(1,836)





(704)

Income tax expense









Net loss



$

(1,836)



$

(704)

Net loss per common share - basic



$

(0.33)



$

(0.25)

Net loss per common share - diluted



$

(0.33)



$

(0.25)

Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per common share - basic





5,572,234





2,873,008

Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per common share – diluted





5,572,234





2,873,008

 

 

NEXGEL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share data)





















































Retained



















Additional



Earnings



Total





Common Stock



 Paid-in



(Accumulated



Stockholders'





Shares



Amount



Capital



Deficit)



Equity (Deficit)

Balance, January 1, 2022



5,572,234



$

6



$

18,891



$

(6,812)



$

12,085































Stock-based compensation











55









55































Net loss















(1,836)





(1,836)































Balance, March 31, 2022



5,572,234



$

6



$

18,946



$

(8,648)



$

10,304

















































































Retained



















Additional



Earnings



Total





Common Stock



 Paid-in



(Accumulated



Stockholders'





Shares



Amount



Capital



Deficit)



Equity (Deficit)

Balance, January 1, 2021



2,838,047



$

3



$

2,570



$

(2,502)



$

71































Stock-based compensation











69









69































Restricted stock vesting











20









20































Issuances of common stock, net of issuance costs



101,800









285









285































Warrants issued for debt issuance











(17)









(17)































Beneficial conversion and warrant features of convertible debt











1,276









1,276































Net loss















(704)





(704)































Balance, March 31, 2021



2,939,847



$

3



$

4,203



$

(3,206)



$

1,000

 

 

NEXGEL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)





















Three Months Ended March 31, 





2022



2021

Operating Activities













Net loss



$

(1,836)



$

(704)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization





28





27

Changes in ROU asset and operating lease liability





10





Share-based compensation





55





90

Changes in fair value of warrant liability





130





(6)

Amortization of deferred financing costs





741





108

Loss on extinguishment of debt





150





25

Beneficial conversion feature in excess of face value









51















Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable





77





(23)

Inventory





11





(19)

Prepaid expenses and other assets





(90)





121

Accounts payable





(71)





(14)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities





(2)





(1)

Net Cash Used in Operating Activities





(797)





(345)















Investing Activities













Capital expenditures









(267)

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities









(267)















Financing Activities













Issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs









285

Proceeds from notes payable









15

Principle payment of notes payable





(2,033)





(15)

Proceeds from notes payable (PPP)









128

Proceeds from convertible notes









1,337

Principal payment on convertible notes









(100)

Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities





(2,033)





1,650

Net Increase in Cash





(2,830)





1,038

Cash – Beginning of period





13,350





32

Cash – End of period



$

10,520



$

1,070

Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flows Information













Cash paid during the year for:













Interest









Taxes























Supplemental Non-cash Investing and Financing activities













Fair value of beneficial conversion and warrant features of Convertible Notes Payable



$



$

1,276

Original issue discounts recognized on Convertible Notes Payable



$



$

343

Warrants issued for debt and equity financing costs



$



$

130

 

 

