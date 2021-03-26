DALLAS, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: NREF) ("NREF") announced today that its board of directors has declared a dividend of $0.53125 per share of NREF's 8.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, payable on April 26, 2021 to stockholders of record on April 15, 2021. 

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc., is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NREF" primarily focused on originating, structuring and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities.  More information about NREF is available at http://nref.nexpoint.com

Contact:   

Jackie Graham 

Investor Relations  

JGraham@nexpoint.com 

Media inquiries: MediaRelations@nexpoint.com 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexpoint-real-estate-finance-inc-announces-preferred-stock-dividend-301256423.html

SOURCE NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

