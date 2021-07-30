ROSELAND, N.J., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jaime Raskulinecz, CEO of Next Generation Trust Company, has announced that her firm has formed an administrative relationship with ErisX, an exchange that provides crypto spot and U.S. regulated futures. The relationship will allow Next Generation's clients to diversify their retirement portfolios by investing in crypto assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash, without having to open an IRA LLC to do so. These retirement accounts, more commonly known as self-directed IRAs, allow for a broad array of alternative assets like real estate, private equity, hedge funds, notes, precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.
"Up until this point, our clients would have to establish a newly formed LLC after opening their accounts for checkbook control over these digital assets. But through this new option, investors may now directly invest in cryptocurrencies via a regulated, secure and transparent exchange," said Raskulinecz. "While clients may still establish an LLC if they wish, it is no longer necessary when making these self-directed investments on ErisX." Next Generation has listed ErisX as a professional resource on their website, which also provides more information and education on trading cryptocurrencies.
Through self-directed IRAs, investors make all their own investment decisions and may include many non-publicly traded alternative assets within their retirement plans. This affords them more control over their investment returns, provides a hedge against stock market volatility, and gives the same tax advantages that come through investing with a retirement account.
Next Generation supports self-directed investors with account administration and transaction processing through Next Generation Services and asset custody through Next Generation Trust Company.
"We provide access to crypto trading and investing on an exchange built to the exacting standards of traditional commodity markets," said Thomas Chippas, CEO of ErisX. "Next Generation customers can open an account and access our world-class exchange to diversify their IRA investments in a few simple steps."
Next Generation and ErisX co-hosted an educational webinar about investing in cryptocurrency on June 17; it is available on demand at https://bit.ly/375VMQp.
More information about self-direction as a retirement wealth-building strategy is available at http://www.NextGenerationTrust.com. To learn more about including cryptocurrency in a self-directed IRA with ErisX, visit https://www.erisx.com.
About Next Generation
Founded on the philosophy that every person should have control over their own retirement plans, Next Generation Trust Company educates consumers and professionals about self-directed retirement plans and nontraditional investments, a strategy at one time reserved only for the very wealthy. A custodian of self-directed retirement plans, it is a trust company chartered in South Dakota. Its sister firm, Next Generation Services, provides comprehensive account administration and transaction support with Next Generation Trust Company acting as custodian for all accounts. The neutral third-party professionals at Next Generation expertly guide clients and their trusted advisors as part of their white glove, personalized service for a seamless transaction experience from start to finish. Reach Next Generation by phone at 888.857.8058 or via e-mail at NewAccounts@NextGenerationTrust.com. For more information, visit http://www.NextGenerationTrust.com.
About ErisX
ErisX provides crypto spot and U.S. regulated futures markets without sacrificing security, transparency or the benefit of market oversight. ErisX's spot market supports Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ether, Litecoin, and USDC. Borrowing building blocks from the traditional capital markets, ErisX ensures proper security protocols are in place to best protect members as well as further establish confidence in the crypto markets. ErisX Futures are offered through Eris Exchange, LLC, a Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) registered Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Eris Clearing, LLC, a registered Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO). The CFTC does not have regulatory oversight authority over virtual currency products including spot market trading of virtual currencies. ErisX Spot Market is not licensed, approved or registered with the CFTC and transactions on the ErisX Spot Market are not subject to CFTC rules, regulations or regulatory oversight. ErisX Spot Market may be subject to certain state licensing requirements and operates in NY pursuant to Eris Clearing's license to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. https://www.erisx.com/disclaimer/
Media Contact
Jaime Raskulinecz, Next Generation Trust Company, +1 973-533-1880, jaimer@nextgenerationtrust.com
Caryn Starr-Gates, StarrGates Business Communications, 201-791-4694, caryn@starrgates.com
SOURCE Next Generation Trust Company