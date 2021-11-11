CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Next Sparc Growth Partners, a professional family office, recently invested and is partnering with Revel Bikes, an award-winning designer of the most advanced full suspension mountain bikes in the world.
"I couldn't be more thrilled to partner with Next Sparc. I have been amazed at the success we have had in the last three years with Revel Bikes, and my goal is for that success and growth to continue at an even better trajectory," said Adam Miller, CEO of Revel. "This long-term partnership with Next Sparc will ensure Revel grows into one of the leading mountain bike brands in the industry. Our focus has always been on making the best products, offering the best service, and having the most fun. Working with our new partners is the next step to continuing that mission."
The Next Sparc team's passion for mountain biking and cycling make them the perfect partners to continue Revel's mission. The team has participated many cycling events including The Leadville 100, LaToJa, Hincapie Grand Fondos, and Blackberry Farms ProAms. One of the operating partners, Nathan Carmon, even holds a WUCA age group world record for cycling across Michigan. Next Sparc is guided by four core principles: Building exceptional businesses, working with passionate founders, having fun along the way, and making a difference.
"This partnership was right in our wheelhouse, no pun intended," says James Carey, Partner and Head of Business Development at Next Sparc. "Our goal is to build partnerships with like-minded founders who are ready to experience how business building expertise and proven entrepreneurial best practices can be the indelible 'Sparc' that takes their business to the next level."
Revel Bikes, located in Carbondale, CO, was founded by Adam Miller in 2016 and officially launched in early 2019 with two models, the Rail and the Rascal. Revel worked with Chris Canfield to bring his legendary CBF suspension platform to carbon fiber mountain bikes and is the only brand offering CBF on high-end carbon bikes. The use of CBF suspension, combined with exceptional attention to detail in product development, and industry-leading customer service, has led Revel to rapid growth. The Rascal won Outside Magazine's "Best Overall Mountain Bike of 2020," and the Ranger, Revel's third model, won Outside Magazine's "Best Short-Travel Cross-Country Mountain Bike of 2021." After numerous outstanding reviews and awards in all major cycling publications, Revel has grown to be a prominent player in the high-end mountain bike space in only a few short years.
"We quickly recognized that we had a very unique opportunity to support Adam and his talented team on their incredible growth journey," said Len Pagon, Chairman and CEO of Next Sparc. "I'm thrilled to partner with Revel and continue to build the business into one of the premier bicycle brands in the world."
