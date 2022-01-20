EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NEXT Trucking, a freight technology platform and digital marketplace connecting shippers and carriers, today announced the appointment of its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Abhishek (Abs) Kapur. Kapur brings a unique blend of global logistics, financial, and business leadership experience to the company. He joins NEXT from KKR Capstone, the operational arm of the PE giant KKR, where he served as Managing Director. NEXT's investors include Sequoia, Brookfield Technology Ventures, Mucker Capital, AimTop, UIT, and GLP.
Kapur previously served as COO of Cognita Asia Holdings, and worked at the Boston Consulting Group earlier in his career. He began his career in the logistics and supply chain sector with A.P. Moller-Maersk, where he held a variety of operational roles, eventually serving as Chief of Staff to the CEO of the group's global container business. Kapur holds an MBA from the London Business School and a Bachelor of Engineering from the National University of Singapore.
"NEXT embodies the duality of hands-on freight operations and end-to-end automation through its technology as equally critical to our mission of transforming the way containers travel the first to middle miles" said Kapur. "Our two pronged approach to solving this complex problem, along with our people, partnerships and championing of drivers as the unsung heros, give us a real competitive edge"
Kapur adds to an expanded leadership team that recently onboarded two technology leaders, CPO Vipul Shah and CTO Bo Tao. NEXT Trucking's Co-Founder and CEO, Lidia Yan, has transitioned day-to-day responsibilities to Kapur who is also joining the company's Board of Directors.
"Abs brings deep appreciation for the challenges in the supply chain, financial discipline and leadership capabilities. His unique set of experiences convinced us that he's the ideal candidate to lead NEXT through the next phase," said Lidia Yan.
"With the recent appointments and Abs' onboarding, we are confident that we have the right team in place to turbo-charge our growth as we solve one of the most complex and pressing problems in freight today," added William Hsu from Mucker Capital on behalf of NEXT's Board of Directors.
For more, please visit http://www.nexttrucking.com.
About NEXT Trucking
NEXT Trucking, a FreightTech pioneer and drayage leader, offers premium shipping experiences to many of the world's best-known companies. NEXT's platform connects shippers with freight capacity across drayage, transload, and OTR. NEXT is venture-backed by leaders such as Brookfield Technology Ventures, Mucker, GLP, and Sequoia Capital. For more information, visit http://www.nexttrucking.com.
Media Contact
Sofia Spieler, NEXT Trucking, +1 (315) 395-1877, nexttrucking@trustrelations.agency
SOURCE NEXT Trucking