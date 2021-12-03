Nextdoor Logo (PRNewsfoto/Nextdoor, Inc.)

Nextdoor Logo (PRNewsfoto/Nextdoor, Inc.)

 By Nextdoor Holdings, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KIND) today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Sarah Friar, and Chief Financial Officer, Mike Doyle, will participate in a fireside chat at the UBS Global TMT Conference on Monday, December 6, 2021 starting at 7:00 a.m. ET. The conference is a three-day event for investors to hear from industry experts and corporate management in the tech, media, and telecom (TMT) sectors.

A webcast of the virtual event can be accessed through the events and presentations section of Nextdoor's Investor Relations website, investors.nextdoor.com. A recording of the webcast will be available on the same website for a period of time following the event.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor is where you connect to the neighborhoods that matter to you so you can belong. Our purpose is to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on. Neighbors around the world turn to Nextdoor daily to receive trusted information, give and get help, get things done, and build real-world connections with those nearby — neighbors, businesses, and public services. Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor in more than 285,000 neighborhoods across 11 countries. In the U.S., nearly 1 in 3 households uses the app. Nextdoor is based in San Francisco. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com/newsroom.

 

