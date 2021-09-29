AMBLER, Pa., Sep. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nexteon Technologies, a leader in advanced aviation technologies, announced that Kevin M. O'Connell, former Director of the Office of Space Commerce at the U.S. Department of Commerce, and Sirius Satellite Radio co-founder Robert D. Briskman have been appointed to the Company's advisory boards. Mr. O'Connell has joined Nexteon's Strategic Advisory Board, which provides guidance and counsel as the Company implements its business strategy. Mr. Briskman is the newest member of the Technical Advisory Board and will support Nexteon's assessment of new technologies.
"Nexteon continues to build a team of renowned industry experts with decades of experience," said Rob Kaimowitz, Chief Executive Officer of Nexteon Technologies. "Kevin's public and private sector expertise in commercial space, security and intelligence will be critical as we execute our space strategy. As a former Chief Technical Officer of the nation's leading satellite entertainment service, Rob's insights will help the Technical Advisory Board evaluate complementary technologies and develop innovation roadmaps for the future. We are honored to have them as advisory board members."
"Nexteon has innovative aerospace technologies that address ADS-B and GPS vulnerabilities and can guard against threats to the global airspace," said Mr. O'Connell. "Their solutions will bring a new level of safety and security to aviation and contribute to national security. I look forward to helping them refine their strategy and offer advanced solutions to government and commercial customers."
Mr. Briskman added, "The Nexteon team is pursuing a number of industry partnerships that will advance their position and increase their capabilities. The Technical Advisory Board will assist them in developing and integrating emerging technologies as they expand their operations."
Mr. O'Connell's career spans more than 35 years of experience in government, research organizations and industry, including over 25 years of work on space commercialization. He is currently Founder and CEO of Space Economy Rising, LLC., a firm that supports the economic growth of the space industry. From 2018 to 2020, he served as a space industry advocate within the Executive Branch as Director of the Office of Space Commerce. Previously, Mr. O'Connell was Chair of NOAA's federal advisory committee on remote sensing and served as senior consultant to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, as well as an independent advisor to the Director, National Geospatial Intelligence Agency. He is also an expert on national security and intelligence matters, with previous positions in the Department of Defense, Department of State, National Security Council and the Office of the Vice President.
Mr. Briskman co-founded Sirius XM Radio as Satellite CD Radio Inc. in 1991. During his career with Sirius, he served as the company's Technical Executive, Chief Technical Officer and Executive Vice President, Engineering, where he was responsible for the development, implementation and operation of Sirius's broadcast distribution system. He also supervised the launch of three Sirius satellites and designed their operational orbital constellation. Previously, Mr. Briskman directed the implementation of satellite telecommunications systems at COMSAT and NASA for more than three decades. He is the recipient of multiple space industry awards and has been inducted into the Halls of Fame of the Space Foundation, the Consumer Electronics Association, the International Astronautical Federation, the University of Maryland Innovation and the Society of Satellite Professionals International (SSPI).
About Nexteon Technologies
Nexteon Technologies is modernizing global aviation with best-in-class talent and technologies. Its innovative SecureTrack™ surveillance and SmartRoutes™ dynamic route optimization solutions enable more efficient, greener and more secure global aviation for ANSPs, commercial and general aviation fleets, and government agencies. The company was founded in 2017 as Route Dynamics Corp and changed its name to Nexteon in 2021. For more information, visit http://www.nexteon.aero.
