The NextGen Chamber of Commerce Announces New Board Leadership for 2022
WASHINGTON, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The NextGen Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce new board leadership updates for 2022 including the appointment of Adama Iwu & Roy K. Lee as its new Co-Chairs.
Iwu is currently Head of North America Government Solutions at Visa. Having been with the company for nearly seven years, Iwu previously served as Vice President, Emerging Payment Solutions and managing Visa's state government and community relations. In December of 2017, Time Magazine recognized Adama as a Silence Breaker and featured her on the cover of their People of the Year edition.
"I am excited to help steer NextGen into its next growth stage with my fellow co-chair - Roy Lee," Iwu said. "The next generation of business leaders will be front and center in the equitable rebuilding efforts of our nation's economy."
Lee is a consulting professional with over 12 years of experience in business strategy and management with expertise in innovative and strategic growth and operations with Accenture. In his current role, Lee serves as the Chief of Staff for the South Market Unit. Previously he served in Accenture's Human Services and Nonprofit Practice leading the Workforce Development and Labor Industries Group, specializing in digital transformation and customer experience. He has been recognized as a rising star in Consulting Magazine, on the 40 Under 40 List from the Leadership Center of Excellence, and was recently honored as a rising star for leaders involved in philanthropy by Living Classrooms presented by Politico.
"I am honored by the confidence from my fellow board members to welcome me as their new co-chair," Lee said. "The recent surge in new business formation and the spotlight on labor challenges are a testament to the importance of raising the profile for the next generation of business leaders."
The NextGen Chamber of Commerce also named Casey Oakes as a new member of the board of directors.
Oakes serves as Marriott International's Director of Supplier Diversity where he oversees the company's effort to reach $1 billion in spend annually with diverse-owned companies. Before joining Marriott, Casey worked at the National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) as Vice President, Corporate Relations. In this role, Casey served as the organization's principle liaison to provide support to nearly 200 corporate supplier diversity programs while helping to steer organization strategy and long-term planning.
"I am thrilled to have been nominated to serve on the Board of Directors of the NextGen Chamber of Commerce after serving as a member on the advisory council since the organization's inception," said Oakes. "I recognize the urgency in meeting this moment to advance the diverse voices of the next generation and am looking forward to continuing this important work in this new capacity."
Under the new Co-Chair leadership, the NextGen Chamber of Commerce will focus on partnership growth and expanding programmatic activities. Outgoing Chair Aram Nadjarian, having served for 2 years, was responsible for the selection and installation of NextGen Chamber's first Executive Director while spearheading fundraising efforts, enhancing its leadership council and creating a framework for future growth. Nadjarian will continue to serve as a member of the Board of Directors.
###
About the NextGen Chamber of Commerce
The NextGen Chamber of Commerce is America's first business organization supporting our next generation of business leaders. We want to turn the tide in favor of millennials and support the generation that has been tasked with carrying America's economy through the 21st century. We pursue this mission by advocating for policy solutions that will benefit Next Gen business formation, supporting the entrepreneurial ecosystem, promoting diversity in our economic ecosystem, and advancing millennial voices to enable a new generation of business leadership across businesses of all sizes to promote better capitalism.
Media Contact
Eddie Monroy, NextGen Chamber of Commerce, +1 (845) 913-5463, Eddie@nextgenchamber.org
SOURCE NextGen Chamber of Commerce