BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NexTitle, a leading joint venture title and escrow company in the western United States, today announced the appointment of Cathy Elliott to its senior leadership team in the newly created role of Vice President, Revenue Operations and Sales. The addition of Elliott comes on the heels of the company's recent announcement of significant revenue growth in 2020.
Elliott has over 27 years of real estate related services experience including title and escrow with a Fortune 500 family of companies. Most recently, she was an executive with Fidelity National Home Warranty Company and played a critical part in its significant revenue growth and geographic expansion. In her new role, she will be the primary conduit with the company's JV partner relationships and she will also work with NexTitle leadership to drive revenue growth at the local level.
"Cathy's appointment to our operations team, along with the recent promotions of Janaya Carter and Kristy Anstine to national title and escrow roles, respectively, will further supercharge our vision of becoming the preeminent joint venture title and escrow company," said Russ Cofano, COO of NexTitle. "Our growth is accelerating as real estate industry participants look for ways to vertically integrate title and escrow services and having the combined leadership of Cathy, Janaya and Kristy will be instrumental in building the operational foundation for this growth."
NexTitle partners with top performing real estate professionals and team leaders who recognize the importance of diversifying their revenue opportunities to include ancillary services. This model enables the delivery of the highest quality local title and escrow services to consumers while also creating a truly unique "win-win" business model for real estate professionals.
