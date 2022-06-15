Tonya Herring of Peapod Digital Labs joins board of non-profit with mission of Advancing All Women
CHICAGO, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NextUp, the non-profit organization dedicated to the mission of Advancing All Women in business, has appointed Tonya Herring, Senior Vice President of Omnichannel Development at Peapod Digital Labs, as Director At-Large to its Board of Directors.
"We are thrilled to have Tonya join the NextUp board," said NextUp President and CEO Sarah Alter. "She joins a group of some of the most forward-thinking executives and senior leaders across the corporate landscape and will work alongside us to guide our mission with her expertise. Welcome Tonya!"
"I am honored to be appointed as Director At-Large at NextUp," said Tonya Herring. "The NextUp Board is passionate about its mission to foster a business focused, forward thinking and inspiring group that celebrates the growth and success of women in the workforce. My hope is that NextUp will continue to be a key driver for recruitment, retention, engagement and talent development. I wish to help lead a legacy of women that are empowered to continue to develop their careers, so my four granddaughters know they can be anything they want to be."
NextUp rebranded in March 2022 from its previous name and identity, Network of Executive Women. For over 20 years, it has supported the advancement of women with leadership development, connection, and support. To learn more about NextUp, visit NextUpIsNow.org, and follow NextUp @NextUpIsNow on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.
Media Contact
Angie Bice, NextUp, (312) 414-0229, abice@nextupisnow.org
SOURCE NextUp