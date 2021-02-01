ATLANTA, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NextUp Ventures, a firm offering strategic capital investment, sweat equity and access to an unmatched sports investor network to fuel startups and emerging brands within sports, will be hosting its inaugural Online Demo Day on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at noon EST. The interactive event will be the first in a series of NextUp Online Demo Days in 2021 and will feature four (4) innovative and emerging sports startups presenting to the NextUp Ventures network of investors, partners and other key constituents.
NextUp Ventures was launched in 2020 to meet the demands of a sports world forever changed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The principals have experience starting and scaling both venture-backed and public companies, raising capital and successfully executing commercial and corporate transactions and industry-defining strategic partnerships. The NextUp Ventures team works side-by-side with the entrepreneurs they invest in and utilizes its expansive network, expertise and experience to add outsized value to young, sports-centric companies.
"Since we launched NextUp Ventures, we have been afforded the opportunity to meet with a number of impressive sports startups from across the country," said Joe Dupriest, co-founder of NextUp Ventures. "We couldn't be more excited to debut the first in a series of interactive events connecting some of the best and brightest entrepreneurs to our network — creating a new avenue to drive growth and success for everyone involved."
More than 100 attendees have confirmed participation from across the country, including a mix of angel investors, private equity firms, venture capital firms and sports startups. For investors, the Online Demo Day is the perfect venue to discover disruptive and breakthrough startups from a wide variety of areas across sports.
Startups presenting will include POINT3 (Atlanta, Ga.), ZELOS (Seattle, Wash.), Brrrn (New York, N.Y.) and Move (Atlanta, Ga. and Los Angeles, Ca.). Investors and others interested can still RSVP for the event at https://www.nextuppartners.com/nextup-demoday. Upon completion of registration, attendees will receive a calendar invite with a Zoom link via email..
"NextUp Ventures was one of the first companies to support and invest in StarStock during our initial phase of funding," said Scott Greenberg, co-founder and CEO of StarStock, a marketplace for sports fans and card hobbyists to buy, sell and invest in their favorite athletes. "Their team has been an invaluable asset throughout the past year, as we have experienced tremendous growth during these turbulent times."
The second NextUp Ventures Online Demo Day is slated for Thursday, Mar. 18, 2021, at noon EST. More information on the next event will be available soon and announced first on the firm's LinkedIn page. Any startups interested in participating in or presenting at future NextUp Ventures Online Demo Days can submit their company information here.
About NextUp Ventures
NextUp Ventures offers strategic capital investment, sweat equity and access to an unmatched angel network to fuel startups and emerging brands particularly in the sports betting, esports and sports technology spaces with key resources for growth and scale. The principals have experience running public companies, raising capital and executing M&A deals with successful outcomes. NextUp Ventures works side-by-side with the entrepreneurs they invest in and utilizes its expansive network, expertise and experience to add outsized value to young, sports-centric companies.
About NextUp Partners
Led by one of the most diverse and accomplished leadership teams in sports, NextUp Partners consists of veteran senior and mid-level professionals with decades of proven success across sports leagues, teams, brands and creative agencies and a multitude of C-suite level relationships from across the industry. NextUp Partners was formed to provide innovative sports-focused organizations with a broad range of efficient marketing service offerings optimized for the 2021 climate and beyond. Solutions are customized to the needs of the client and include end-to-end strategy and execution as well as affordable, fractional executives to help companies secure the resources, expertise and intellectual capital they need to grow quickly and efficiently. Core services include customer / fan acquisition and engagement, content strategy, creation and syndication, public relations, live events and experience for the new sports environment, sponsorship, monetization and new market penetration.
