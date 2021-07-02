CAMDEN, N.J., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFI, a supply chain solutions provider, announced yesterday a $100,000 donation to Virtua Health's Eat Well Mobile Grocery Store. The donation is part of NFI's mission to support health initiatives and care for the communities where we live and work. The funding will support Virtua's newest food access initiative, which provides the residents of Camden and Burlington counties with options for healthy food at an affordable cost.
"We are thrilled to donate to Virtua Health who, like NFI, is committed to caring for our neighbors," said NFI CEO, Sid Brown. "Virtua's innovative Mobile Grocery Store was the perfect fit for NFI as we expand our value of social responsibility and work with organizations focused on the health of our communities."
Food deserts, as they are known, have little access to healthy, fresh foods. These communities experience higher rates of obesity, diabetes, and other diet-related diseases. Yesterday, the NFI team toured Virtua's Eat Well Mobile Grocery Store at the Branches at Centerville apartments in Camden, N.J., and got to see first-hand the 40-foot store-on-wheels. Community members visited the store to stock up on food in time for the Fourth of July.
"Virtua Health is grateful to Sid Brown, the Brown family, and NFI for joining us as a founding partner of our Eat Well Mobile Grocery Store," said Dennis W. Pullin, FACHE, president and CEO of Virtua Health. "This program is literally fueled by the support of donors and community partners, and NFI's generosity helps ensure families in our community have ongoing access to quality, affordable foods."
As a not-for-profit health system, Virtua Health is committed to the well-being of the community and provides innovative outreach programs that address social challenges affecting health, especially access to nutritious food. For years, Virtua Health has taken a leadership approach to combat food insecurity in South Jersey.
To learn more about Virtua's Eat Well Mobile Grocery Store, click here.
About NFI -- NFI is a fully integrated North American supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Camden, N.J. Privately held by the Brown family since its inception in 1932, NFI generates more than $2.6 billion in annual revenue and employs more than 14,500 associates. NFI owns facilities globally and operates approximately 53 million square feet of warehouse and distribution space. Its dedicated fleet consists of over 4,500 tractors and 12,500 trailers operated by 3,900 company drivers and leveraging partnerships with 1,700 owner operators. NFI has a significant drayage presence at nearly every major U.S. port, leveraging the services of an additional 1,200 owner operators. The company's business lines include dedicated transportation, distribution, brokerage, transportation management, port drayage, intermodal, global logistics, and real estate. For more information about NFI, visit http://www.nfiindustries.com or call 1-877-NFI-3777.
Virtua Health is committed to helping the people of South Jersey be well, get well, and stay well by providing the complete spectrum of advanced, accessible, and trusted health care services. Virtua's 14,000 colleagues provide tertiary care, including a renowned cardiology program, complemented by a community-based care portfolio. In addition to five hospitals, two satellite emergency departments, 26 ambulatory surgery centers, and more than 280 other locations, Virtua brings health services directly into communities through home health, rehabilitation, mobile screenings, and its paramedic program. Virtua has 2,850 affiliated doctors and other clinicians, and its specialties include orthopedics, advanced surgery, and maternity. Virtua is affiliated with Penn Medicine for cancer and neuroscience, and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for pediatrics. As a not-for-profit, Virtua is committed to the well-being of the community and provides innovative outreach programs that address social challenges affecting health, most notably the "Eat Well" food access initiative, which includes the unparalleled Eat Well Mobile Grocery Store. A Magnet-recognized health system ranked by U.S. News and World Report, Virtua has received many awards for quality, safety, and its outstanding work environment. For more information, visit Virtua.org. To help Virtua make a difference, visit GiveToVirtua.org.
