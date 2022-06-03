Terry has so many passions that he wants to share with his extended fanbase by offering products and services that will allow his fans to share in his life experiences through this partnership with Graj + Gustavsen.
NEW YORK, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bradshaw Whitener, doing business as Bradshaw Brands, announced this week that it has retained G+G as its branding & licensing agency to identify and secure brand-right business opportunities across multiple industries and categories. As part of the licensing initiative, G+G will be reimagining the Bradshaw Brand for a new generation of consumers.
"Few celebrities come with Terry's bigger than life personality and amazing cross-generational fan base. We are pursuing brand-right and market-right partners to extend this incredible multi-faceted entrepreneur and his family into new products, experiences, and audiences," says G+G CEO Simon Graj.
"Terry's legacy as a four-time Super Bowl Champion, NFL Hall of Famer, broadcaster, producer, entrepreneur, and horse breeder along with his family make the Bradshaw Brands the perfect partner for many licensing initiatives such as e-sports, NFT's, franchises, food and beverage, ranch lifestyle apparel & accessories for the whole family and so much more," says Scott Todd, G+G SVP, Licensing and Strategic Partnerships.
"We are thrilled to be working with the G+G team to extend the Bradshaw Brands to new audiences, categories and families. We have so many passions that others share, and we want to deliver amazing products that they can love and help them enjoy life," says Terry Bradshaw.
