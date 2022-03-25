Acquisition of Austin-based firm helps grow NFP's footprint in Central region
NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant providing specialized property and casualty, corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced the acquisition of Achilles & Associates. This acquisition strengthens NFP's capabilities and product offerings in its Central region, while expanding its presence in Austin, Texas. Firm principals Jerry Achilles and David Achilles will join NFP as vice presidents and report to Kevin Brown, managing director, Corporate Services.
"I'm thrilled to welcome Jerry, David and the Achilles team to NFP," said Ed O'Malley, executive vice president, Brokerage and Consulting. "We will immediately benefit from Jerry and David's established relationships, market expertise and focused leadership. The experienced Achilles team will also enhance our ability to deliver the holistic solutions clients need across commercial and individual P&C and benefits."
Founded more than 30 years ago, Achilles is a family-owned P&C broker that provides customized commercial P&C, personal lines P&C, and benefits insurance solutions to individuals, small businesses and middle market clients.
"Jerry and David have excellent reputations in Texas and will help NFP advance Austin's full-service capabilities across multiple business lines," said Brown.
"We're excited to join NFP and work with Kevin and the Central team," said Jerry Achilles. "Our agency was built on friendly, responsive customer service, as well as experience and professional know-how, and NFP's people-first culture will be a great fit for our team and clients."
