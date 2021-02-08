NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement and individual solutions, today announced the acquisition of Colburn Risk Holdings LLC (ColburnColburn). The transaction closed on December 31, 2020.
ColburnColburn, a P&C broker with offices in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, and Detroit, Michigan, provides commercial insurance, risk management, personal insurance and claims advocacy to businesses across Michigan and throughout US. With over 70 years of combined experience, ColburnColburn expands NFP's presence in the region and enhances existing capabilities. The firm's expertise includes risk management, complex commercial real estate risks, mergers and acquisitions, and private client/high net worth personal lines solutions. David Colburn and Robert Colburn, principals of the firm, will join NFP as managing directors and report to Dan Cornwell, a managing director in NFP's Central region based in Michigan.
"We're excited to welcome ColburnColburn to NFP and continue our growth in the region," said Mike Schneider, president of NFP's Central region. "David, Robert and the team bring expertise, capabilities and relationships that will expand our footprint in the Detroit area, drive growth and create more value for clients."
"NFP shares our commitment to providing clients with a more comprehensive understanding of the complex insurance issues they face in their endeavors," said David Colburn. "We're happy to be able to offer our clients expanded solutions through NFP."
"We're thrilled to join the NFP team," said Robert Colburn. "Joining NFP presents an opportunity for us to broaden the scope of solutions while continuing to provide exceptional service and value to our clients through a consultative approach."
