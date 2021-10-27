NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced it has acquired UK-based KGJ Insurance Services Group Ltd (KGJ).
KGJ is a commercial insurance broker with specialized expertise that includes combined risks for complex and non-standard programs. KGJ provides a range of exclusive program facilities as well as access to restricted markets through their various wholesale brokerages. One of their specialties is marine insurance, which provides coverage for all types of boats, including speedboats, yachts and other luxury watercraft, as well as the marine trade sector.
With an office in Wolverhampton and more than 55 staff members, KGJ will help NFP expand its market presence in the Midlands area. The team will also add depth to NFP's current P&C offerings with new expertise in specialized insurance lines. KGJ's established wholesale brokerage operation is highly respected by its network of insurers throughout the Midlands.
The KGJ leadership team of Richard Cox, Darren Hollinshead and Lyndon Hollinshead will join NFP and remain fully engaged in the growth of the business, working with NFP leaders across the company to bring additional expertise and value to clients.
"We are delighted to welcome Richard, Lyndon and Darren, and the whole KGJ team, to the NFP family," said John Paul Allcock, managing director, UK and Ireland. "They have built a high-quality business with a great reputation for providing best-in-class service to clients."
"Acquiring KGJ continues the momentum of our strategic expansion throughout the UK," said Matt Pawley, NFP's managing director in Europe. "The management team has decades of experience and expertise and will help position us to deliver more value to clients regardless of industry, size or coverage need."
"We are looking forward to the benefits of being part of NFP, both for our team and our clients," said Cox, director at KGJ. "We were impressed by NFP's customer-centric approach to business, and how their values align with our own longstanding principles. We're excited to work together and continue to build a thriving business."
About NFP
NFP is a leading insurance broker and consultant providing specialized property and casualty, corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions through its licensed subsidiaries and affiliates. NFP enables client success through the expertise of over 6,000 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors, and financial institutions. NFP is the 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue, 5th best place to work in insurance and 6th largest US-based privately owned broker (Business Insurance); 9th largest commercial lines agency by P&C commercial lines revenue and 10th largest property and casualty agency (Insurance Journal); and 13th largest global insurance broker (Best's Review).
Visit NFP.com to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.
Media Contact
Kelly Jones, NFP, 513-697-6273, kelly.jones@nfp.com
SOURCE NFP