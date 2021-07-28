NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced it has acquired Tanner Mainstain Glynn and Johnson (TMGJ). The transaction closed on July 2, 2021.
Los Angeles-based TMGJ is a leading tax and business management firm that serves as a trusted advisor to entertainment industry executives, entertainers, real estate developers and professional athletes, among others. TMGJ manages multiple aspects of their clients' financial lives, providing tax return and financial advice, bill payment services, and guidance on insurance and wealth management needs.
In acquiring TMGJ, NFP will offer additional expertise to support all aspects of its clients' business and financial management needs, including building out and enhancing its existing tax and financial planning capabilities and services. The acquisition also continues the momentum for the ongoing expansion of NFP's business management capabilities, which will benefit individual clients across NFP's business lines.
The entire TMGJ partnership team of Peter Mainstain, Michael Glynn, Bradley Johnson, Thomas Fouladi, Robert Harrison and David Coronel will remain fully engaged in the growth of the business. They will work with leaders across NFP, including Chris Bucci, managing director of NFP's business management platform, to bring additional value to clients.
"We're thrilled to welcome TMGJ to the NFP family and our Individual Solutions team," said Bucci. "TMGJ's strategic vision aligns perfectly with ours, which will drive the collaboration and results essential to our collective success. We look forward to working closely together to advance our ability to manage all aspects of our clients' businesses and identify new opportunities for them to achieve their goals."
"We have spent our careers building a business we are very proud of," said Mainstain, one of TMGJ's founding partners. "By leveraging NFP's expertise and resources, we can provide more comprehensive services and value to our clients."
"Our partnership with NFP complements our vision for growth," said Glynn. "The entire TMGJ team is excited to work with Chris, and looks forward to capitalizing on the many opportunities, relationships and resources we all bring to the table."
