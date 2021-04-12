NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced the acquisition of Schuster Driscoll, LLC, d/b/a The Schuster Group, and their nonprofit membership platform, TANGO Administrative and Management Services, LLC (together, TSG). The transaction closed on December 31, 2020.
TSG, located in Farmington, Connecticut, with ancillary sales offices in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, is a multidisciplinary insurance broker and consultant focused on employee benefits. The firm also offers capabilities in retirement advisory services. NFP's acquisition of TSG brings expertise in the nonprofit space that will be integrated into NFP's existing benefits offerings and resources to enhance insurance solutions to nonprofit clients. Firm principal Rollin Schuster will join NFP as a managing director and report to Kate Henry, a regional managing director in NFP's Northeast region.
"As we strengthen our capabilities across the business, we're excited to welcome TSG, a team we've worked with successfully over the years," said Bill Austin, president of NFP's Northeast region. "Our focus remains on strategic growth, so the addition of TSG creates an opportunity for us to grow in the Connecticut market."
"We're thrilled to welcome Rollin and his team to NFP," said Henry. "TSG brings experience in the nonprofit space for both benefits and retirement advisory services and their skills and expertise will be a welcome addition to our existing offerings."
"We're happy to join NFP, a long-time benefits partner, to combine resources and expand the value we provide to clients," said Schuster. "NFP's resources will enhance our capabilities and position us to better address the needs of organizations we serve. Our shared focus on investing in communities will be particularly helpful as we advance TANGO's work to help nonprofit organizations achieve their missions and elevate their impact."
About NFP
NFP is a leading insurance broker and consultant providing specialized property and casualty, corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions through its licensed subsidiaries and affiliates. NFP enables client success through the expertise of over 5,800 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors, and financial institutions. NFP is the 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue, 5th best place to work in insurance and 6th largest US-based privately owned broker (Business Insurance); 9th commercial lines agency by P&C commercial lines revenue and 10th largest property and casualty agency (Insurance Journal); and 12th largest global insurance broker (Best's Review).
Visit NFP.com to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.
