Debenport brings specialized insurance expertise across the energy, construction, chemical, manufacturing, marine and transportation industries
NEW YORK , June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement advisor, today announced the appointment of James Debenport to vice president, Energy and Marine, to the Energy practice within NFP's Specialty business. Debenport is responsible for supporting the growth of the Energy practice and reports to Vilma Vanegas, senior vice president, practice leader, Energy.
"I'm thrilled to welcome James to our team of experienced experts in the energy space," said Vanegas. "James is a great partner who listens to clients, understand markets, and is dedicated to long-term relationships. Adding him to our growing team advances our ability to deliver the strategic risk management counsel and solutions that empower better outcomes and provide meaningful value to clients."
Debenport brings more than 20 years of experience, serving most recently as the Vice President of a boutique wholesale brokerage firm specializing in the energy casualty business. Prior to this, he worked in a variety of brokerage and business development roles within the wholesale insurance industry. Debenport possesses a deep understanding of the Energy industry and has a Bachelor of Science degree from Texas State University.
"It's an honor to join NFP, work with Vilma and contribute to the growth of our Energy practice," said Debenport. "We share the same vision in becoming the most dynamic, innovative, and responsive energy brokerage team in today's evolving insurance market. It's clear there is a deep commitment to shaping an exceptional culture within NFP. To say I'm excited would be an understatement."
