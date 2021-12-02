NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced Lori Robinett has joined the company as a senior vice president, national casualty broker, in its Risk Management and Complex Risk practice.
Robinett joins NFP from Iterisk where she served as managing partner and client risk advocate. In this role, she provided commercial risk stakeholders a forum to capitalize on partnerships, investment strategy and business resiliency planning. Prior to Iterisk, she worked as managing director at Aon Risk Services Construction and was senior vice president, national project insurance practice, for Willis Towers Watson. In total, she brings more than two decades of experience helping clients across industries identify and mitigate complex risks. Robinett will report to Sean Hickey, senior vice president, Risk Management and Complex Risk.
"I'm excited to welcome Lori to NFP," said Hickey. "Her unique background identifying partnerships and developing risk mitigation plans will enhance our team's ability to meet the diverse risk management needs of our clients."
"I'm looking forward to working with Sean and NFP's entire risk management team," said Robinett. "I appreciate NFP's client-centric focus and people-first mindset, both of which make NFP an employer of choice and a leader in the P&C space. I look forward to helping to drive both business growth and employee engagement in ways that benefit our clients."
About NFP
NFP is a leading insurance broker and consultant providing specialized property and casualty, corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions through its licensed subsidiaries and affiliates. NFP enables client success through the expertise of over 6,000 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors, and financial institutions. NFP is the 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue, 5th best place to work in insurance and 6th largest US-based privately owned broker (Business Insurance); 9th commercial lines agency by P&C commercial lines revenue and 10th largest property and casualty agency (Insurance Journal); and 13th largest global insurance broker (Best's Review).
Visit NFP.com to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.
Media Contact
Kelly Jones, NFP, 512-697-6273, kelly.jones@nfp.com
SOURCE NFP