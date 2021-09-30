NEW YORK, September 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced Meiling Gao has joined the company as a vice president within its Financial Institutions Group (FIG). Gao will serve as a broker while helping to build and manage the FIG technology platform. FIG, which is part of NFP's P&C division, helps financial institutions, including banks, insurance companies and investment management firms, manage complex risks with focused expertise and customized solutions.
Gao joins NFP from Willis Towers Watson where she served as an insurance broker. Prior to that, she worked for XL Catlin in underwriting and government affairs. In all, she brings to NFP 15 years of experience in the P&C industry, with a focus on management and professional liability solutions for financial institutions.
Gao graduated from Binghamton University (New York) with a bachelor's degree in finance and marketing. She holds Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU), Registered Professional Liability Underwriter (RPLU) and Associate in Risk Management (ARM) designations. Gao will report to Mark Flippen, managing director of FIG.
"Meiling is a skilled and dedicated leader with a successful track record of assessing client challenges and aligning them with effective solutions," said Flippen. "Her operational, broking and underwriting background, together with her strong analytical skills, attention to detail and problem-solving skills, enhance our ability to deliver exceptional value to our financial institution clients. I'm excited to welcome her to the FIG team."
"I chose NFP because of their vision for insurance broking innovation; a vision that will help us efficiently deliver sophisticated, high end broker services to clients," said Gao. "They value specialized expertise, are motivated to solve client problems and maintain a culture that encourages collaboration. I'm looking forward to working with Mark and the team."
