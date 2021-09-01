NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced Pamela Wheeler has joined the company as senior vice president, chief diversity and inclusion officer. Reporting to Ginnette Quesada-Kunkel, chief human resources officer, and working closely with leaders across the organization, Wheeler will be responsible for enhancing NFP's diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB) strategy and leading initiatives to advance the company's goals within the organization and in communities around the world. Wheeler will also serve on NFP's Executive Management Committee.
For 15 years, Wheeler led the Women's National Basketball Players Association, where she accelerated DEIB in a number of areas for the players and within the sports industry. Recently, she consulted with NFL Operations on their DEIB efforts, as well as executive leadership development. She also served as assistant to the commissioner and director of business development for the Continental Basketball Association, and general counsel and marketing manager for Bob Woolf Associates/Arnold Communications. Since January 2018, Wheeler has been a lecturer in Columbia University's Master of Science in Sports Management program. In all, Wheeler brings to NFP nearly three decades of experience improving DE&I outcomes for people within a variety of organizations.
Wheeler earned her Juris Doctor from Boston University, School of Law, a Bachelor of Arts degree from Dartmouth University and the Certified Diversity Professional designation from The Society for Diversity. She serves on the board of the US Center for SafeSport, formerly on the foundation board of the CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy, and is a member of the trustee emeritus board of the Women's Sports Foundation.
"Pamela is a fantastic addition to our leadership team and I'm excited to work with and learn from her," said Doug Hammond, NFP's chairman and CEO. "NFP is a collaborative and innovative organization and our ability to be more diverse, equitable, inclusive, and ensure all people feel they belong, has a direct impact on our results. This requires leadership, deliberate action, measurement and refinement, and Pamela is the right person to lead our DEIB efforts."
"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Pamela," said Quesada-Kunkel. "She will serve as an organizational change agent and trusted advisor to senior leadership, partnering with executives, regional leaders, management and business partners to collectively align DEIB strategies and initiatives across the company. We look forward to seeing the impact of Pamela's expertise, perspective and influence."
"I'm excited to join NFP and have the opportunity to be part of an organization that celebrates diversity, promotes inclusion and provides opportunities for everyone to thrive," said Wheeler. "Empowerment will be an essential element of everything we do and from the impressive foundation NFP has in place, I look forward to helping us become the model for fostering an environment where everyone at NFP feels they belong and is inspired to take us even further."
About NFP
NFP is a leading insurance broker and consultant providing specialized property and casualty, corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions through its licensed subsidiaries and affiliates. NFP enables client success through the expertise of over 6,000 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors, and financial institutions. NFP is the 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue, 5th best place to work in insurance and 6th largest US-based privately owned broker (Business Insurance); 9th largest commercial lines agency by P&C commercial lines revenue and 10th largest property and casualty agency (Insurance Journal); and 13th largest global insurance broker (Best's Review).
Visit NFP.com to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.
