This reflects NFP's growing Wealth Management and Retirement businesses and impact in helping individuals and employees reach their financial goals
NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement advisor, announced the reorganization of its business segments to better meet the dynamic needs of its clients today. Three distinct, yet integrated, segments – Property and Casualty (P&C); Benefits and Life; and Wealth and Retirement – will allow the company to sharpen its focus on delivering holistic guidance to clients.
"Decades of experience, strategic acquisitions and an emphasis on cultivating top talent have positioned NFP as a significant player in the wealth management and retirement space," said Doug Hammond, NFP's chairman and CEO. "This realignment better integrates our offerings, ensuring we meet the client where they are with the solutions they need to thrive in an increasingly complex world. Our expertise and best-in-class consultants and advisors give plan sponsors, family offices and high-net-worth individuals a trusted partner they can rely on to successfully pursue their goals."
Each business segment will continue to operate in the areas they know best to service specific challenges in highly complex environments. Continuing communication and collaboration across business segments will ensure the ongoing delivery of customized and comprehensive solutions.
The change also reflects the increased scale of NFP's wealth management and retirement businesses, which combined total approximately $445 billion.* Through the acquisition of exceptional financial advisory businesses and significant investments in people and technology, the company has expanded its capabilities across individual wealth management and institutional asset management services.
Within the NFP family of brands, Wealthspire Advisors provides financial planning and investment expertise for high-net-worth families, individuals and family offices. Meanwhile, Fiducient Advisors provides advisory services for retirement plan sponsors, endowments and foundations, private clients, and financial institutions.
"We've built something special in our wealth management and retirement businesses, and we believe we can go even further for our clients," said Ed O'Malley, executive vice president, head of Insurance Brokerage and Consulting. "The diversity within our platform is key. Whether it's an employee planning for their future, a plan sponsor eager to retain their talent, a family office helping a client leave a legacy or a mission-based foundation, NFP has a portfolio of exceptional advisors and solutions to help them succeed."
*As of March 31, 2022, NFP's assets under management total more than $45 billion in wealth management and approximately $400 billion in retirement plan assets.
About NFP
NFP is a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor that provides solutions enabling client success through the expertise of over 6,900 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors, and financial institutions.
Visit NFP.com to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.
