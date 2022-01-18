NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced Kate Henry and Mike Walsh have become co-presidents of its Northeast region. As part of this leadership realignment, Henry and Walsh succeed Bill Austin, who is transitioning to a managing director role focused on scaling NFP's business in South Florida.
"NFP is always working to evolve in ways that align with our values and the needs of our employees, clients and communities," said Doug Hammond, NFP's chairman and CEO. "New challenges bring out the best in leaders, and I'm looking forward to great results in our Northeast region from Kate and Mike. The foundation NFP has built and refined in our Northeast region, and Kate and Mike's expertise and collaborative approach put us in a great position to enhance value for clients and earn new business."
Henry and Walsh are accomplished leaders who will continue the strong momentum in the region, drive growth and deliver value to clients. They will also remain active in NFP's M&A and recruiting activities, utilizing their expertise and relationships to help NFP attract new firms and integrate them into the region.
Henry joined NFP in 2012 as the corporate benefits sales leader in the Northeast, leading benefits, retirement and HR consulting practices before becoming the regional managing director for benefits in 2017. Walsh joined in 2015 and has served as managing director for P&C in New England and managing director of sales in the Northeast before becoming regional managing director for P&C in the Northeast at the start of 2020.
"This is a great opportunity that reflects NFP's focus on recognizing performance and challenging leaders to deliver exceptional results in new roles," said Henry. "Mike and I will work together with our amazing teams to deliver the integrated solutions that businesses and individuals need to achieve their objectives. There are no limits to where we can take the region."
Henry and Walsh's expertise and ability in leading Corporate Benefits and P&C, respectively, have produced excellent results in the region. They are highly motivated to integrate business lines further to add breadth and depth to current and future client relationships. As NFP's largest region – more than 850 employees and over $350 million in revenue – the team serves a diverse client base with complex challenges and aligns well with a shared, collaborative leadership structure.
"I'm excited to continue working with Kate to take the Northeast region to new heights," said Walsh. "We are on a great path, and by staying focused supporting the diverse needs of our clients, we will produce more great outcomes for organizations and individuals across our business."
